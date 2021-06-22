Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is an Insect Killer, Hits 273 Mph During Testing

Bugatti has kicked off the final testing phase of the spectacular Chiron Super Sport, a few weeks after its official unveiling.
Conducted over several days, the tests saw various parameters modified by the Molsheim company’s engineers, from the damping and height, to the rear wing angle and electrically assisted steering, in top speed mode, using the data gathered by around 100 additional sensors.
Thanks to its aerodynamically optimized bodywork, designed to achieve extremely high speeds, as well as the extra oomph over the regular Chiron, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can hit 440 kph (273 mph), which makes it “the world’s fastest production sports car”, according to the automaker.
“Following successful road tests at up to 380 kph (236 mph), we are now refining the handling of the vehicle at up to 440 kph (273 mph), to allow the Chiron Super Sport to perform with uncompromising safety, even at this incredible top speed, and give the driver a good, and above all, safe feeling at extremely high speeds”, the head of chassis development, Jachin Schwalbe, explained.
Bugatti got the idea to launch a long tail variant of the Chiron in 2019, when it they smashed the 300 mph (483 kph) barrier in the Chiron Super Sport 300+, which hit 304.773 mph (490.484 kph). The series production model was capped at 30 units, and all of them were sold in no time.
Fast forward to 2021, and the high-end car firm presented the Chiron Super Sport, which is capable of mind-blowing performance, but does not sacrifice luxury, as it features all the bells and whistles of the regular Chirons, and then some.
For one, the 8.0-liter W16 engine has larger turbos, with more efficient compressor wheels, which have boosted the output by 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW), to 1,600 PS (1,577 HP / 1,176 kW). Moreover, the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission does not shift into the final gear, made 3.6% longer, until 403 kph (250 mph) at full load.
These upgrades have made it 0.3 seconds faster than the Chiron from 0 to 100 and 0 to 200 kph (0-62 / 124 mph), and 1 second quicker from 0 to 300 kph (0-186 mph), which takes 12.1 seconds. From rest to 400 kph (249 mph), the Chiron Super Sport is 4 seconds faster, needing 28.6 seconds, and at over 420 kph (261 mph), it sits in a league of its own.
Pricing starts at €3.2 million (equal to $4.28 million) in Europe, excluding tax, and deliveries will kick off at the end of August.
Thanks to its aerodynamically optimized bodywork, designed to achieve extremely high speeds, as well as the extra oomph over the regular Chiron, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can hit 440 kph (273 mph), which makes it “the world’s fastest production sports car”, according to the automaker.
“Following successful road tests at up to 380 kph (236 mph), we are now refining the handling of the vehicle at up to 440 kph (273 mph), to allow the Chiron Super Sport to perform with uncompromising safety, even at this incredible top speed, and give the driver a good, and above all, safe feeling at extremely high speeds”, the head of chassis development, Jachin Schwalbe, explained.
Bugatti got the idea to launch a long tail variant of the Chiron in 2019, when it they smashed the 300 mph (483 kph) barrier in the Chiron Super Sport 300+, which hit 304.773 mph (490.484 kph). The series production model was capped at 30 units, and all of them were sold in no time.
Fast forward to 2021, and the high-end car firm presented the Chiron Super Sport, which is capable of mind-blowing performance, but does not sacrifice luxury, as it features all the bells and whistles of the regular Chirons, and then some.
For one, the 8.0-liter W16 engine has larger turbos, with more efficient compressor wheels, which have boosted the output by 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW), to 1,600 PS (1,577 HP / 1,176 kW). Moreover, the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission does not shift into the final gear, made 3.6% longer, until 403 kph (250 mph) at full load.
These upgrades have made it 0.3 seconds faster than the Chiron from 0 to 100 and 0 to 200 kph (0-62 / 124 mph), and 1 second quicker from 0 to 300 kph (0-186 mph), which takes 12.1 seconds. From rest to 400 kph (249 mph), the Chiron Super Sport is 4 seconds faster, needing 28.6 seconds, and at over 420 kph (261 mph), it sits in a league of its own.
Pricing starts at €3.2 million (equal to $4.28 million) in Europe, excluding tax, and deliveries will kick off at the end of August.