Fake Chinese VW Beetle Has a New Name: Ora Ballet Cat

If you have no clue about what the Ora Punk Cat is, we are sure you know why it became famous. Just have a look in our gallery, and you’ll say it is a Volkswagen Bettle . The fact that it isn’t explains all the controversy around it. Ora even managed to patent the car in Europe. If it were not enough to have one car paying tribute to the famous Volkswagen, Ora would now have a second one: the Ballet Cat. Compare its image with that of the Punk Cat, and you’ll say they are the same car. We did the same. 24 photos



We still do not have the dimensions for this car, but Ora released some information about the Punk Cat that should be the same as the Ballet Cat. The first Bettle-wannabe had two battery pack options: 47.8 kWh , for a range of 401 km, and 59.1 kWh, for running 501 km. In both cases, ranges were measured according to the NEDC cycle.



There’s no information so far on how powerful the Punk Cat will be. For a matter of historical accuracy, it would better have a motor powering the rear wheels. If the Beetle heritage is to be followed, it will also lack power, but Ora may be willing to correct this with its new electric vehicle.



Ora said it would release the Ballet Cat at the Chengdu Auto Show on August 29. The only differences we can see in this vehicle compared to the Punk Cat are a different paint job, a rear spoiler, and different taillights. Both are four-door electric vehicles with a nostalgic and plagiaristic feel. Volkswagen once said it would examine legal measures about the copycat, but it has not opposed the patents in Europe, as far as we know. With the Ballet Car, we have no idea if the German company is also willing to take any measures, but it will now face double the trouble in case it does.