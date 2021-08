Fake Chinese VW Beetle Has a New Name: Ora Ballet Cat

kWh

NEDC

Ora said it would release the Ballet Cat at the Chengdu Auto Show on August 29. The only differences we can see in this vehicle compared to the Punk Cat are a different paint job, a rear spoiler, and different taillights. Both are four-door electric vehicles with a nostalgic and plagiaristic feel.We still do not have the dimensions for this car, but Ora released some information about the Punk Cat that should be the same as the Ballet Cat. The first Bettle-wannabe had two battery pack options: 47.8, for a range of 401 km, and 59.1 kWh, for running 501 km. In both cases, ranges were measured according to thecycle.There’s no information so far on how powerful the Punk Cat will be. For a matter of historical accuracy, it would better have a motor powering the rear wheels. If the Beetle heritage is to be followed, it will also lack power, but Ora may be willing to correct this with its new electric vehicle.Volkswagen once said it would examine legal measures about the copycat, but it has not opposed the patents in Europe, as far as we know. With the Ballet Car, we have no idea if the German company is also willing to take any measures, but it will now face double the trouble in case it does.