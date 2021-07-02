Americans Love European Hypercars, the US Has Become Bugatti’s Largest Market

Sandy Munro Comments Tesla's Lead After Driving and Tearing Down Competitors

With 500 units of the Chiron to be built in total, joined by high-end exotics such as the Divo and Centodieci, and one-off La Voiture Noire , Bugatti does not usually release sales numbers. However, they have just announced that the United States has become their largest single market globally. 6 photos



“These excellent results are, in part, due to our engaged dealer network in North America”, said the brand’s regional COO, Cedric Davy, adding that since they brought the Chiron Pur Sport to showrooms across the U.S., 70% of orders “came from customers who are new to the brand”. As a result, the French company expects “a record 2021 in the market”.



The Chiron Pur Sport celebrated its local premiere this a few months ago, at Willow Springs, subsequent to traveling all over Europe.



Thanks to its numerous upgrades over the ‘regular’ Chiron, such as the more advanced aerodynamics, stiffer suspension, shorter gear ratio, additional driving mode, and so on, the



With 1,479 horsepower (1,500 PS / 1,103 kW ) and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 engine, the limited edition hypercar takes a neck-snapping 2.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and will tap out at 217 mph (350 kph).



