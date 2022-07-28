This Monster Truck's Previous Owner Had One Request, New Owner Should Take It Mudding

Americans love their trucks. The bigger, the better. But there’s a different breed of Americans with a zealous obsession with Monster trucks running on farm equipment 66-inch tires. These monolithic trucks don’t serve any practical purpose. They are more about adventure. YouTuber Westen Champlin recently acquired a Monster Ford Ranger. The previous owner’s wish was to take it out for mudding.
If you follow any of Champlin’s content, you’ll discover his obsession with modifying vehicles. He’s built a steady following over the years doing unusual mods he calls ‘Redneck science.’ Some of them are remarkable, others downright impractical.
On his latest episode, he got wind of a V8 Ford Ranger monster truck up for sale in South Carolina. It’s ridiculously huge but also mint-looking. But there was a catch. The purchase had a polite request left by the initial owner.
“The request that the owner had was he built this truck with his family. His only request is he wanted to see it go through a pond or get in the mud, and like absolutely rip it. He never got to do it. He never got to even try it out,” Tim from Gentry and Sons Trucking revealed.
Champlin took up the request, but before that, he did a couple of mods to change its looks. Midwest Garage did a 360-degree transformation on the truck. It now looks like it's ready for a Monster Jam derby with its fresh royal blue shade and yellow flames at the front.
“This thing was built for mudding. This thing was built to go through ponds like that. And the old man that built it never got the chance to actually take it mudding. But god dang it! We’re going to make him proud,” Champlin said.
The truck took to the pond like a gator. It pulled perfectly through the mud but died in the middle of the pond. After turning the key a couple of times, it roared back to life. Champlin thinks the truck died due to a faulty carburetor. He's planning on getting a new replacement soon.
We hope the previous owner gets to see the mudding footage. All his hard work didn't go to waste after all. Catch some of that action in the video below.
