Toyota GR86 Pulls a Ghost Rider Stunt in the U.S., Ends Up in the Depths of Hell

High-end exotic models are known to spontaneously combust every once in a while. Affordable sporty coupes, on the other hand, don’t normally start a barbecue, unless we’re talking about the Toyota GR86.
Yes, you read that right, the successor to the 86 is apparently prone to catching fire all of a sudden, or at least one example was. The blue car pictured above, with the image coming via 323_1320 on Instagram, and uploaded just a few hours ago, lost the battle with the flames.
When it became the focus of the camera lens, its entire front end, and the underbody up to the rear wheels, were engulfed in flames. The vehicle was stationary in the second lane, and a firefighter tried his best to deal with the ordeal. By the looks of it, it has California license plates, and the social media post does claim that it was snapped in Orange County, though this is the only data that we have.
Thus, if you know more about this incident, what led to the fire, what happened to the driver, and how much damage the GR86 in question has sustained as a result of becoming too hot to handle, then feel free to share the information with us in the comments area down below.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the GR86 was unveiled a little over a year ago, following in the footsteps of its brother from another mother, the Subaru BRZ. It looks like an evolution of its predecessor, features a more modern interior, new technology and safety gear, and packs a 2.4-liter flat-four under the hood, with 228 hp at 7,000 rpm and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque at 3,700 rpm. The thrust is channeled to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. U.S. pricing starts at $27,900, before destination and handling.
