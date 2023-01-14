You Can Become the Locomotive Engineer of Your Dreams in SimRail – The Railway Simulator

SimRail - The Railway Simulator has just arrived on Steam, and from what the reviews are saying so far, you should at least check it out. Provided, of course, that you're a fan of these types of video games. This being said, there is somewhat of a caveat to the game, but nothing that would warrant a DEFCON 1 alarm on your part. Now let's see what the catch is with SimRail, and how you could even try it out for free before buying it.
Freshly out on January 13, SimRail - The Railway Simulator aims to take you aboard an experience like few other games can offer. The game was developed by SimRail S.A., and published by PlayWay S.A. In this advanced railway simulator, you will be able to master your skills as a locomotive engineer, or train operator, depending on the term you prefer.
For example, aboard an EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) you can travel at high speeds, for very long distances. There are also freight hauls, suburban trains like the EU07, ET25 Dragon, E186 Traxx, ED250 Pendolino EMU, and EN76/EN96 Elf EMU, along with four types of passenger and cargo carriages. Like many other simulators, the game uses geodetic data collected from real-life routes.
You can also take on the role of a train dispatcher, which is responsible for the safe and efficient circulation of trains on specific sections of railways. Furthermore, as a dispatcher, you will also make sure that the trains are operating on a schedule.
In other words, regulate the flow of traffic to ensure everything is fine and dandy. The best part of this job is that, during the multiplayer mode, you can team up with other players and coordinate the plans together.
Now, about the caveat I was talking about earlier. It's nothing to be scared of, but just know that the game was released in the form of an Early Access build, so the title will be going through some improvements before the final version is released.
However, according to the developer, the "Game currently includes complete scenery that contains nearly 500 km of routes." This means you shouldn't have any problems with the single-player or multi-player components. Also, get ready to be impressed by the graphics of the dynamic weather effects and rthe ealistic physics of the models.
At the time of writing, prices are not subject to change for the full release. However, the game is now $31.49 with a 10% discount. This being said, there is a way you can try it out for free, by downloading the Prologue version. The full game received a "Mostly Positive" rating from Steam users and the prologue got a "Very Positive" score from almost 800 people.
If you had any reservations before, now you should be good to go with SimRail - The Railway Simulator. But if you aren't into trains as much as Sheldon Cooper from the Big Bang Theory show is, then you can check out the PlayWay S.A. publisher on Steam for more of their games like Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, or Cooking Simulator.
For example, aboard an EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) you can travel at high speeds, for very long distances. There are also freight hauls, suburban trains like the EU07, ET25 Dragon, E186 Traxx, ED250 Pendolino EMU, and EN76/EN96 Elf EMU, along with four types of passenger and cargo carriages. Like many other simulators, the game uses geodetic data collected from real-life routes.
You can also take on the role of a train dispatcher, which is responsible for the safe and efficient circulation of trains on specific sections of railways. Furthermore, as a dispatcher, you will also make sure that the trains are operating on a schedule.
In other words, regulate the flow of traffic to ensure everything is fine and dandy. The best part of this job is that, during the multiplayer mode, you can team up with other players and coordinate the plans together.
Now, about the caveat I was talking about earlier. It's nothing to be scared of, but just know that the game was released in the form of an Early Access build, so the title will be going through some improvements before the final version is released.
However, according to the developer, the "Game currently includes complete scenery that contains nearly 500 km of routes." This means you shouldn't have any problems with the single-player or multi-player components. Also, get ready to be impressed by the graphics of the dynamic weather effects and rthe ealistic physics of the models.
At the time of writing, prices are not subject to change for the full release. However, the game is now $31.49 with a 10% discount. This being said, there is a way you can try it out for free, by downloading the Prologue version. The full game received a "Mostly Positive" rating from Steam users and the prologue got a "Very Positive" score from almost 800 people.
If you had any reservations before, now you should be good to go with SimRail - The Railway Simulator. But if you aren't into trains as much as Sheldon Cooper from the Big Bang Theory show is, then you can check out the PlayWay S.A. publisher on Steam for more of their games like Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, or Cooking Simulator.