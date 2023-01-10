Who Needs GTA 6 When GTA V Looks Mind-Blowing With This Mod?

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and while Rockstar is trying to keep all the important details secret, the leak that happened last year provided us with an early look at the work happening right now.
Given it’s a work-in-progress, GTA 6 doesn’t currently come with the graphics that such a big release is supposed to boast. And while the development is still in the early stages, the current iteration of Grand Theft Auto continues to be surprisingly popular.
Despite being launched almost 10 years ago, that is. Partially to thank for this success are the gigantic community, the online mode, and the PC mods that get updates on a regular basis.
One of the most recent PC mods for GTA V was demonstrated on YouTube by INTER, already known in the Grand Theft Auto world for showcasing stunning modifications for the game.
This time, with the power of an Intel Core i9-13900K processor paired with a GeForce RTX 4090 card and 64GB of RAM, INTER shows the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on the road with graphics that look surreal for a game launched in 2013.
The attention to detail is impressive, to say the least, especially when it comes to the driving experience itself. In case you’re wondering, the graphics mods that are being showcased here are NaturalVision Evolved and QuantV.
As for GTA 6, it’s still hard to tell when the game is projected to launch, but people with knowledge of the matter said on several occasions that the whole thing is supposed to happen in 2024 or 2025. However, Rockstar should come up with an announcement as soon as this year, as the company typically confirms big releases two years before the actual launch.
This could be an indication that the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise would go live in 2025, approximately 12 years after its predecessor got to see the daylight.
In the meantime, Rockstar is trying to keep GTA V a hit with regular updates for GTA Online. The new-gen version that went live last year is also trying to breathe new life into a franchise that continues to sell like hotcakes so many years after launch, especially as it upgrades the graphics for new consoles.
When it comes to the leak that occurred in 2022, the footage included essential details about the game, including confirmation that one of the new characters will be a woman called Lucia. The next Grand Theft Auto could take place in Vice City, something that is expected to make many fans happy.
Of course, we should still take everything with a healthy pinch of salt, but Rockstar itself acknowledged the leak, kind of confirming that everything we saw was real.
Despite being launched almost 10 years ago, that is. Partially to thank for this success are the gigantic community, the online mode, and the PC mods that get updates on a regular basis.
One of the most recent PC mods for GTA V was demonstrated on YouTube by INTER, already known in the Grand Theft Auto world for showcasing stunning modifications for the game.
This time, with the power of an Intel Core i9-13900K processor paired with a GeForce RTX 4090 card and 64GB of RAM, INTER shows the 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on the road with graphics that look surreal for a game launched in 2013.
The attention to detail is impressive, to say the least, especially when it comes to the driving experience itself. In case you’re wondering, the graphics mods that are being showcased here are NaturalVision Evolved and QuantV.
As for GTA 6, it’s still hard to tell when the game is projected to launch, but people with knowledge of the matter said on several occasions that the whole thing is supposed to happen in 2024 or 2025. However, Rockstar should come up with an announcement as soon as this year, as the company typically confirms big releases two years before the actual launch.
This could be an indication that the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise would go live in 2025, approximately 12 years after its predecessor got to see the daylight.
In the meantime, Rockstar is trying to keep GTA V a hit with regular updates for GTA Online. The new-gen version that went live last year is also trying to breathe new life into a franchise that continues to sell like hotcakes so many years after launch, especially as it upgrades the graphics for new consoles.
When it comes to the leak that occurred in 2022, the footage included essential details about the game, including confirmation that one of the new characters will be a woman called Lucia. The next Grand Theft Auto could take place in Vice City, something that is expected to make many fans happy.
Of course, we should still take everything with a healthy pinch of salt, but Rockstar itself acknowledged the leak, kind of confirming that everything we saw was real.