Here’s How Grand Theft Auto V Players Can Already Try Out a Small Part of GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI is probably one of the most anticipated games ever, and while Rockstar is struggling to keep everything away from our eyes and ears, the leak that happened not a long time ago pretty much ruined the company’s plan.
However, the leak provided us with an early look at what’s to come in GTA 6, and one of the most interesting details concerns the protagonists that will be part of the game.
As compared to Grand Theft Auto V, where you can play with Trevor Philips, Franklin Clifton, and Michael De Santa, the next iteration of the franchise will switch to a lineup of just two protagonists, one male and one female. The latter is believed to be a Latina woman that will be named Lucia, but of course, this is just purely based on the leak, and Rockstar could change the approach by the time the game gets the go-ahead.
As you probably know already if you’ve been part of the GTA V community, one of the things that make the game feel fresh after so many years is the impressive collection of mods that is often getting new content.
And not a long time ago, a famous modder known as Sergio Van Dyk released a mod that provides GTA V players with the opportunity of getting an early taste of GTA VI. Their latest mod is called “Lucia GTA VI,” and as you can easily tell by simply reading its name, it brings Lucia, the new protagonist that will land in the next version of the game, to GTA V.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is just a copycat of the version that we’ve seen in the leak, so the final model created by Rockstar could end up being rather different. For now, however, it’s a great way to play GTA as a female character, something that hasn’t been possible before in the franchise.
