The World Is Finally Getting Tired of the Nine-Year-Old GTA V

It’s no longer a secret that Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular game releases in history. And for some reason, the nine-year-old title continues to be a gaming phenomenon these days, despite being released back in 2013.
But as it turns out, the world is slowly but surely getting tired of GTA V, as the sales of the game are finally slowing down substantially.
The latest numbers shared by Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, revealed that in the last quarter, GTA V sold only approximately one million copies. Considering this is a 2013 game, the figures are still impressive, but on the other hand, they are far from previous quarters when GTA V topped sales on both old- and new-gen consoles.
On the other hand, the decline in terms of global sales isn’t necessarily surprising. With everybody talking about GTA 6, it’s pretty clear that gamers out there are waiting for the next iteration of the franchise, so the sales of the current title are obviously the ones to take the hit.
But the new trend doesn’t necessarily make Grand Theft Auto less impressive. Since its launch so many years ago, the franchise sold no more, no less than 385 million units, with Grand Theft Auto V itself accounting for 170 million copies.
It’ll take a lot of effort to make GTA 6 as least as successful as its predecessor, so it’ll be interesting to see how the new game manages to continue this record-setting push.
People familiar with the matter said on several occasions that the next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise wouldn’t launch earlier than 2024 or 2025. And while the work on the game has already been confirmed, no official information has been offered on the release date, with fans across the world expecting Rockstar to drop more teasers as part of the events in GTA Online.
