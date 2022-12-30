GTA 6 Could Be Announced Next Year, Launch Still Expected in 2024 or 2025

Rockstar has always tried to use FBI-inspired secrecy regarding its biggest titles, and the next release in the Grand Theft Auto franchise makes no exception.
But despite these efforts to remain tight-lipped about everything related to GTA 6, 2022 ended up becoming quite a challenging year for the company.
The leak that happened a few months ago provided the WWW with an early look at the next Grand Theft Auto, and needless to say, Rockstar wasn’t happy to see its work making its way to the web. While the content was rapidly purged from the Internet and the hacker responsible for the incident got arrested in London, Rockstar said it was disappointed to see the GTA 6 content leaked to the web.
However, the company promised from the very beginning that the development of Grand Theft Auto VI wouldn’t be impacted by the leak, and as it turns out, it really wasn’t.
Tom Henderson, best known for his Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks, says the key dates for the announcement and the launch of GTA 6 are still unchanged.
In other words, the game should still be announced officially at some point next year, while the launch is still projected to take place in 2024 or 2025.
Of course, Rockstar has so far avoided commenting on these leaks, but an official announcement next year aligns with the strategy the company has used for the previous Grand Theft Auto titles as well.
Rockstar typically unveils its biggest titles two years before the launch, and the same approach was used for both Grand Theft Auto VI and Red Dead Redemption 2. In other words, if GTA 6 is announced in 2023, the public launch should take place at some point in 2025.
Of course, it’s important to take everything with a healthy pinch of salt for the time being, as everything can change overnight, especially given Rockstar hasn’t announced anything officially.
But on the other hand, the rumored 2023 announcement makes a lot of sense. Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a super-successful title, even so many years after the launch, but on the other hand, its sales are slowly but surely going down.
Rockstar, therefore, needs to breathe new life into the franchise, and the only way to do this is by launching the highly anticipated GTA 6. The new-gen version of GTA V didn’t help much, despite bringing so many great improvements to the game, but it’s pretty clear that the world is getting tired of the 2013 title. Needless to say, the company will continue to milk GTA V as much as possible, but the GTA 6 announcement next year will certainly be a turning point for the global success of the current game.
