Leaked GTA 6 Footage Shows Up in New Game Ad and Someone Is Upset

Grand Theft Auto 6 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and every little bit of information that reaches the web generates impressive excitement.
At some level, the whole thing makes sense. Given Grand Theft Auto V has been around for nine years already, the next iteration of the game should bring major improvements, not only in terms of gameplay but also as far as the graphics, the audio, and everything else is concerned.
The massive leak that took place earlier this year provided us with an early look at GTA 6, but needless to say, this wasn’t necessarily good news for Rockstar and the parent company Take-Two. All content was eventually taken down, and the hacker that was involved in the leak was arrested in London.
The leaked GTA 6 footage, however, is still there if you know where to look. And as it turns out, the folks working on Goat Simulator 3 do.
The most recent trailer from the game, which highlights the story of an NFC named Shaun, included part of the GTA 6 footage that made its way to the web. In fact, the NPC itself says viewers can see it in “footage that was leaked a couple of months ago,” so the reference is more than obvious.
But what was really upsetting for Take-Two was that the trailer showed actual GTA 6 content that was included in the leak (you know, the leak the company tried so hard to wipe off the face of earth). As a result, the company did the obvious and issued a DMCA notice to take down the video, so the trailer is no longer available at the time of press.
While I did manage to watch the Goat Sim 3 video in question, I don’t think the GTA 6 reference should have caused such a prompt response from Take-Two. After all, the full leak is still out there in the wild, obviously not with such a huge exposure as a Goat Sim trailer, but users online should still find it in a matter of minutes.
Rockstar previously said it was very disappointed with the leak, explaining that the development of the next Grand Theft Auto iteration wouldn’t be impacted by the incident. This means we should still expect GTA 6 to go live at some point in 2024 or even in 2025, though this is something that’s impossible to confirm right now.
One thing is clear though: Rockstar and Take-Two want to keep GTA 6 as mysterious as possible, and such attempts aren’t necessarily received very well by the two companies. We should hear more about the next Grand Theft Auto from Rockstar itself in 2023, but once again, don’t expect too many juicy details anyway.
