Huge Surprise Story Update for GTA Online Drops on December 13

Rockstar Games has just revealed a brand-new expansion coming to GTA Online on December 13, Los Santos Drug Wars. Although not much about the new update has been unveiled yet, we do know a couple of things from Rockstar’s announcement.
For starters, a new set of activities will be available in the game, as players will be headed to Blaine Country and join up with Nervous Pal and “a new band of out-of-state misfits” on a mission to build their drug business from the ground up.
The story update involves fighting off an interesting coalition of hippies and bikers while cooking up hallucinogenics in labs. This is just the first chapter of a massive new two-part story update for GTA Online, Rockstar confirmed.
The upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars story update will bring GTA Online players a new business enterprise to operate, a bunch of new vehicles and missions, as well as experiential upgrades. Additional upcoming content will include some significant story and gameplay updates, more exciting events, and “some jolly holiday hijinks.”
In related news, Rockstar announced that as a result of the staggering take in The Heists Challenge, a new vehicle will be added to GTA Online in a future update, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe. The car will be made available to all GTA Online players for a limited period later in December.
On top of that, the studio revealed that this December’s GTA Online update will introduce a wide range of new improvements to Freemode and beyond. The update will contain general improvements, as well as vehicle and economy improvements.
Following the December update, players should expect new vehicle purchases to arrive in their garage faster than before. Also, bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic. Last but not least, players on consoles will be getting full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race.
