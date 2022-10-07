GTA V Player Spends 3 Years to Complete the Story Without Taking Down Unnecessary Enemies

While all eyes seem to be on GTA 6 these days, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a gaming sensation, even so many years after its launch.
And if you still have a hard time figuring out how come the game hasn’t become boring for players out there, here’s an experiment conducted by YouTuber DarkViperAU.
The streamer tried something that sounds easy at first but which proves to be extremely challenging at the end of the day: playing the game from beginning to end without taking down any unnecessary enemies.
It’s not a secret that GTA V can become a very violent game depending on how you want to play it, but if you want to do a pacifist run, DarkViperAU has just demonstrated this is entirely possible. What he did was play the complete story without hitting any individual, except for the ones included in the campaign – and which had to be eliminated to progress through the story in the first place.
And, of course, doing the whole thing isn’t easy or fast. The YouTuber explains in one final video he published recently that his whole experiment took no more, no less than three years.
That’s right, the pacifist run was started in May 2019 and was finished recently when he managed to complete the story without eliminating any other individuals than the ones required by the game.
According to his own statistics, Grand Theft Auto V requires players to get rid of 96 enemies as part of the story, and if you believe that sticking with this number is easy, you’d better think again. Not only that such an approach is time-consuming, but you also need to be very, very, very patient, as the YouTuber says he had to stick with a stealth mode on way too many occasions throughout the story.
