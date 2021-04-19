GTA V Player Attempts Pacifist Run, Ends Up With Massive In-Game Body Count

More on this:

1 Grand Theft Auto V Launching on Xbox Game Pass Today

2 This GTA V Glitch Causing Highway Chaos Is So Funny You Can’t Stop Watching

3 GTA V Receives Major Update With Substantial Performance Improvements

4 GTA San Andreas Jester Recreated in Need for Speed Looks Nostalgic

5 Lawmaker Wants Ban on Grand Theft Auto V: It Turns Young People on to Carjacking