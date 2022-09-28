It Takes Two Years to Become a Billionaire in GTA Online

One of the main goals in GTA Online is to accumulate a very large amount of money, preferably not at the expense of having fun. However, if you’re fixated on becoming a billionaire and don’t care about anything else, then the grind can be quite painful no matter how much you love the game.
That makes reddit user’s jamcar70 milestone even more impressive. The GTA Online player posted on reddit a screenshot of their $1 billion bank account they earned while playing the game. According to jamcar70, it took exactly two years, 34 days and four hours of playtime to earn that much in-game money.
It’s not hard to do the math and find out that jamcar70 has spent six hours on average per day playing GTA Online. That feels like a huge amount of time spent just to get to $1 billion, but there’s a catch. As some players pointed out in the thread, jamcar70 must have spent a lot of that time AFK-ing, which shouldn’t diminish their achievement though.
In fact, jamcar70 admitted in the comments they took advantage of the strategy: “AFK on security cams to max nightclub earn.” As some players point out, the race to $1 billion in-game money might get you broke considering how much electricity prices have increased in the last few months.
Regardless of what platform you play on, there’s bound to be some costs and if you’re using that time just to AFK, you basically pay for nothing (since you’re not actually playing the game). But hey, jamcar70 is now probably the richest GTA Online player, so that must count for something.
However, AFK-inch in GTA Online is nothing unusual at all, as veterans who went through all the content find it perfectly acceptable to leave their game running without them actually being in front of their PC or console, just to make some money.
It’s not hard to do the math and find out that jamcar70 has spent six hours on average per day playing GTA Online. That feels like a huge amount of time spent just to get to $1 billion, but there’s a catch. As some players pointed out in the thread, jamcar70 must have spent a lot of that time AFK-ing, which shouldn’t diminish their achievement though.
In fact, jamcar70 admitted in the comments they took advantage of the strategy: “AFK on security cams to max nightclub earn.” As some players point out, the race to $1 billion in-game money might get you broke considering how much electricity prices have increased in the last few months.
Regardless of what platform you play on, there’s bound to be some costs and if you’re using that time just to AFK, you basically pay for nothing (since you’re not actually playing the game). But hey, jamcar70 is now probably the richest GTA Online player, so that must count for something.
However, AFK-inch in GTA Online is nothing unusual at all, as veterans who went through all the content find it perfectly acceptable to leave their game running without them actually being in front of their PC or console, just to make some money.