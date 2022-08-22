autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 
New Muscle Car, Smuggler’s Loot, More Coming to GTA Online This Week
Rockstar has been focusing on cars and other GTA Online vehicles in the last couple of updates, so if you feel the need, the need for speed, this would be a great time to rekindle the extinguished flame of excitement.

New Muscle Car, Smuggler’s Loot, More Coming to GTA Online This Week

Home > News > Coverstory
22 Aug 2022, 10:47 UTC ·
GTA Online screenshotGTA Online screenshotGTA Online screenshotGTA Online screenshotGTA Online screenshotGTA Online screenshot
Just like a week ago, a new GTA Online update that typically introduces massive bonuses for various activities, is also adding a new car and some other vehicle-related changes. Of course, GTA Online players are in for some nice bonuses and rewards too, as long as they participate in the required activities.

As the title says, the latest GTA Online update introduces a new muscle car, the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, the best model in the Ruiner line. The new car is available right now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

But that’s not everything, as Rockstar announced new vehicles will be available for testing for a limited time at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • A Classic Red Vapid Speedo, previously unavailable in GTA Online
  • The Weeny Dynasty in a Classic Saddle Brown paint job and Oye Taxi livery
  • The Vulcar Fagaloa in Metallic Cast Iron Silver and wrapped in the Classic Stripes livery
  • A Karin Sultan Classic in Classic Olive Green and the Tribal Throwback livery
  • The Declasse Impaler painted Metallic Race Yellow and equipped with the Lowrider livery

Also, GTA Online players might want to cross the street from Record A Studios to check out the Luxury Autos showroom’s window display, featuring the new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 in a Classic Orange paint job, as well as the Ocelot Pariah, which is discounted at 50% off this week. The latter is painted in a Pearlescent Dark Steel and wrapped in the Ocelot Stripe livery in case you’re wondering.

While visiting all these fancy places for car fans, you might want to keep an eye on the sky for when the rumored smuggle plane goes down. Scouring the wreckage might bring you valuable illicit prizes that may have been on board. Not only that, but if you see a flare billowing smoke up into the sky, you should definitely investigate as the update introduces smuggler caches in remote areas of Southern San Andreas, all ready to be plundered.

As far as this week’s bonuses go, GTA Online players who complete any MC Clubhouse Contract will land an extra 50% GTA$ and RP plus a bonus to the tune of GTA$200,000. Everyone who logs into the game before August 24 will also receive a free pair of Wild Striped Pool Sliders. Finally, players successfully completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission will get a pair of White Beat Off Earphones, free of charge.

More bonuses are available for racing fans, as all Land and Air Races will pay out double GTA$ and RP to all players who take part in these races, regardless of whether they win or not.

Speaking of races, skilled players who place in the top 5 in the Street Race Series for two days in a row will win the key to the Vapid Retinue, a generic, yet quite solid car. If you just want to try out some new cars, visit the Test Track inside the LS Car Meet and you’ll be able to give the Coil Cyclone, Emperor ETR1, and Pfister Comet S2 a spin, at no personal cost.

Just like every other week, lots of prizes are waiting for you at The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to visit its lobby and give the Lucky Wheel a spin. Who knows, you might go home with the big prize, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
LS Car Meet GTA online Vapid Retinue air racing MC Clubhouse Imponte Ruiner Ocelot Pariah
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories