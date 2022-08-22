New Muscle Car, Smuggler’s Loot, More Coming to GTA Online This Week

Just like a week ago, a new GTA Online update that typically introduces massive bonuses for various activities, is also adding a new car and some other vehicle-related changes. Of course, GTA Online players are in for some nice bonuses and rewards too, as long as they participate in the required activities.
As the title says, the latest GTA Online update introduces a new muscle car, the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, the best model in the Ruiner line. The new car is available right now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
But that’s not everything, as Rockstar announced new vehicles will be available for testing for a limited time at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
Also, GTA Online players might want to cross the street from Record A Studios to check out the Luxury Autos showroom’s window display, featuring the new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 in a Classic Orange paint job, as well as the Ocelot Pariah, which is discounted at 50% off this week. The latter is painted in a Pearlescent Dark Steel and wrapped in the Ocelot Stripe livery in case you’re wondering.
As far as this week’s bonuses go, GTA Online players who complete any MC Clubhouse Contract will land an extra 50% GTA$ and RP plus a bonus to the tune of GTA$200,000. Everyone who logs into the game before August 24 will also receive a free pair of Wild Striped Pool Sliders. Finally, players successfully completing any Gunrunning, Nightclub Warehouse, MC, or Special Cargo Sell Mission will get a pair of White Beat Off Earphones, free of charge.
More bonuses are available for racing fans, as all Land and Air Races will pay out double GTA$ and RP to all players who take part in these races, regardless of whether they win or not.
LS Car Meet and you’ll be able to give the Coil Cyclone, Emperor ETR1, and Pfister Comet S2 a spin, at no personal cost.
Just like every other week, lots of prizes are waiting for you at The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to visit its lobby and give the Lucky Wheel a spin. Who knows, you might go home with the big prize, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic.
- A Classic Red Vapid Speedo, previously unavailable in GTA Online
- The Weeny Dynasty in a Classic Saddle Brown paint job and Oye Taxi livery
- The Vulcar Fagaloa in Metallic Cast Iron Silver and wrapped in the Classic Stripes livery
- A Karin Sultan Classic in Classic Olive Green and the Tribal Throwback livery
- The Declasse Impaler painted Metallic Race Yellow and equipped with the Lowrider livery
