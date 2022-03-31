GTA Online’s Latest Update Puts LS Car Meet Races Right and Center

If you didn't pay for Rockstar’s newly launched GTA+ subscription, you’ll only be getting the usual bonuses and rewards that GTA Online has been offering playing on a weekly basis. This time around, the update focuses on LS Car Meet races and a handful of other activities that are rewarded with twice the typical payments.
First off, all LS Car Meet Races, including the Street Race Series, Pursuit Series, and Sprints are paying out double LS Car Meet Rep. Players who take on the Survival series starting today and through April 6 will earn 2x GTA$ and RP. The same goes for players who complete Lamar Contact Missions, Special Cargo and Bunker Sell Missions.
As far as the freebies go, Rockstar announced that all players who log in and play GTA Online this week will receive the All White Square Shades, free of charge.
For the next seven days, GTA Online players will have the chance to test a few cars at the LS Car Meet Test Track before they spend their money. The following cars are now available at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track: Declasse Stallion, Pfister Growler (30% off), and Bravado Buffalo S.
Also, don’t forget to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and give the Lucky Wheel a spin to win GTA$, RP, clothing, and the week’s top prize, the Annis Savestra.
GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S who have beaten Hao’s introductory race will be allowed to test drive and buy clones of cars customized by other drivers in the LS Car Meet. Furthermore, players whose vehicles are cloned by other LS Car Meet members will receive double the usual Car Meet Rep, including an additional bonus of 150 Car Meet Rep for the first car cloned and 100 Car Meet Rep daily thereafter for this week only.
