This Is the Closest You'll Ever Get to Being on Board Star Trek's USS Enterprise

Saying No Man's Sky had a rough start would be the understatement of the decade. But after an endless number of updates and enhancements, it's now regarded as one of the best of its kind. That's neither here, nor there, because today we're talking about how one die-hard Star Trek fan built the USS Enterprise inside No Man's Sky. And anyone can visit it.
The game was initially launched in 2016 and was made by the UK-based developer Hello Games. You couldn't do a whole lot then, as opposed to what was promised, but skipping to 2023, you can lose yourself in No Man's Sky for tens, or even hundreds of hours.
Aside from space exploration, ship maintenance, fighting off hostile fauna from strange planets, and gathering resources, you can also build things like bases, or ships. Well, technically, you build bases in various shapes to make them look like a ship, but structure details like this don't concern us today.
What does, however, is the Star Trek spaceship Reddit user CaptainKlaus_ built. While others in the post were making fun of themselves for not being able to build anything more sophisticated than a base made out of timber that has "three sides, a door, and a roof," CaptainKlaus_ claims they built the entire thing in no longer than ten hours. And it was all done on a console, with a controller.
It goes without saying that everyone in the comment section was astounded not only by the magnificence of his build, but by the short timeframe they managed to do it in as well.
The USS Enterprise is available to visit for the public (provided you have the game) at Euclid coordinates +39.64, -75.01. The entire thing is made out of 3,000 parts exactly, but sadly, there is nothing inside of it. At least not yet. The good news is that the player doesn't want to let things unfinished, so they plan to build the interior as well.
That means the main bridge, engineering quarter, deflector control room, sickbay, and of course, the transporter room where 110% of players will undoubtedly go in and say the magic words "beam me up, Scotty!" Even though technically it would be "beam me down," honestly, no one would care about the precise logistics of it all.
The people from the comments are already suggesting another model, like the one from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. They most probably are referring to the amazing-looking USS Defiant. To that, CaptainKlaus_ said "Definitely a possibility."
Also, they were a bit overwhelmed by all the positivity from the post, so a general reply ensued: "Thanks for all the awesome comments and awards, everyone. I appreciate it. I’m glad you liked it. Hopefully, it will inspire some base ideas or be used as a playground for roleplaying or even base jumping. May the force be with you… wait, Richard Dean Anderson didn’t say that, did he?"
