Ubisoft Considering Title Change for The Crew 3, New Name Rumored to Be "Motorfest"

Though racing gamers in 2022 may often forget it, The Crew Series was once one of the up-and-coming stars in the genre. A defiant thorn in the sides of the Gran Turismo and Forza aristocracy. The franchise has undoubtedly faded in popularity following the release of the second game in the series. But could that change with a fresh coat of paint?
As first reported by Insider Gaming, The Crew series is currently being considered for a title change along with new and exciting driving locations as a means of directing consumer attention back on the franchise. The name in question? Well, Ivory Tower Studios, the development team behind The Crew series, currently refers to the game as Project Orlando. What's ostensibly called The Crew 3 by the public and the media.
But if rumors are true, a name change to "Motorfest" might be coming to go along with an all-new game engine with new tracks and scenery galore. It's been reported that several name changes were floated during the early development of the next game in The Crew franchise. The mixed-to-average reviews of the previous installment in the series appear to have sent a signal to The Crew's publishers at Ubisoft felt a change in direction might be appropriate to get fresh eyes back on the series.
Further updates from the above report suggest the game could indeed still be connected to The Crew franchise and its earlier installments. Newly released images appear to indicate the game will take place in large part in Hawaii, most likely on the Island of Oahu. Expect the game, whatever it's called in the end, to make the most of ninth-generation game console hardware and the latest PC graphics cards. It should make for some truly breathtaking scenery. Sure beats a $600 plane ticket.
