Sweden and Finland Unite in War Thunder's Latest Update, Ready to Fight Russian Bias

Adding Swedish vehicles to War Thunder a few years ago was one of the most invigorating moves in the game's history. Get ready for things to get even more Scandinavian in the upcoming "Fire and Ice" DLC update coming very soon.
A handful of Finnish fighter planes are currently available as pay-to-download premium vehicles in the aviation portion of Sweden's tech tree. But with the latest update, that sprinkling is about to become a flood. Though the bulk of Finland's military vehicles come from foreign suppliers, special versions of the Soviet T-34, the German Bf-109, and the British De Haviland Vampire are bound to add another layer of intrigue to a game packed with thousands of vehicles.
Further curiosities come in the form of the BT-42, a Finnish light tank inspired by the Soviet BT-7. It was captured from the very Soviet forces the Finns were fighting during the Continuation War. It's modified with a British 4.5-inch howitzer as its main armament and appears ready to make realistic ground vehicles even more interesting at mid-level battle rankings. The full list of Finnish air and ground vehicles set to join the game has yet to be announced, but we can make some educated guesses as to what might be on offer.
Expect Finnish variations of natively Swedish armored vehicles like the Combat Vehicle 90 or the Russian BMP-2 to constitute Finland's contributions on the ground side of things. As for aircraft, what potential Finnish tech tree would be complete without its native variation of the SAAB J-35 Draken, perhaps the J-35XS variety.
War Thunder fans might be disappointed that the Fire and Ice update isn't adding more new, bespoke aircraft. But if the name of the game really is to have the most extensive collection of playable military vehicles of any game in history, you have to start somewhere. We don't think too many folks will argue against that logic.
