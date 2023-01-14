New GTA 6 Details Leaked As Official Announcement Likely Just Around the Corner

Rockstar is expected to announce the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise at some point this year, and new details seem to suggest that the debut of the official trailer is just around the corner.
The leak that happened last year already provided us with an early look at the upcoming GTA 6, and unsurprisingly, Rockstar didn’t take it very well. The company said it was disappointed with the leak, explaining that the work on the game would continue normally, with no impact on the development whatsoever.
It goes without saying that the parent company has put a lot of effort into preventing further leaks, but as it turns out, stopping this from happening isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds.
As we told you not a long time ago, 2023 is the year when Rockstar is finally expected to release the highly anticipated GTA 6 announcement along with a trailer providing us with an official look at what to expect from the game.
Leakster SanInPlay, who has a good track on Grand Theft Auto scoops (as he was the first to reveal that GTA 6 would include a female character called Lucia), has now shared more details about the first game trailer that Rockstar plans to release.
Unsurprisingly, the focus will be on Lucia, as the trailer will show her exercising in prison. The rest of the video appears to highlight the graphics and parts of the city, as it’ll showcase various scenes, including a lizard crossing the street and dogs playing on the side of the road.
Obviously, it’s impossible to tell if these details are all accurate, but if they are, then they’re more or less a confirmation that the trailer has already been finalized. This, in its turn, is a suggestion that Rockstar is preparing to release the GTA 6 announcement, so we are probably only days away from the moment the highly anticipated press release would go live.
People familiar with the matter previously said that GTA 6 wouldn’t go live earlier than 2025, and the timing of the trailer’s debut seems to align with this forecast. Rockstar typically launches its big games two years after announcing them, and if the company indeed rolls out the trailer these days, GTA 6 could finally see daylight in 2025.
For the time being, however, it’s very clear that the company wants to push back the announcement as much as possible, especially because it needs Grand Theft Auto V to remain a money-making machine. The new-gen version of the game was supposed to breathe new life into this franchise, but given GTA V launched in 2013, it’s pretty clear that the game can’t stay a hit forever.
