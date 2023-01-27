Lego Suzuki Jimny Sierra Is the Staff Pick of the Day, Could Become an Official Set

Lego has a huge fan base and that is for the best. This way, we get to see amazing builds that perhaps might have never seen daylight.
Those builds are called IDEAS. And what an inspiring name it is. Fans come up with ideas and upload them on the official website. After that, they get voted by fans, and the higher they are, the more visible they will be. A staff member will pick that idea and hopefully, it will get approved. Then it will become a full set and ready to be bought.
One of these builds chosen by the staff is the Suzuki Jimny Sierra made by the user called TzyHerr91. At this moment it had reached 1,860 and it already looks like a Lego set many people would enjoy. TzyHerr91 added his build back in 2021, but only now it was chosen as Today's Staff Pick.
However, this Suzuki Jimny still needs 10,000 supporters to be reviewed by an expert and get approved to be an official Lego set. Of course, if it will get approved by the Lego group, it will also get the “lovely” stickers with the Suzuki logo.
There are a few functions that this model comes with (as of now), such as opening doors and hood, folding rear seats, sliding and folding front seats, steering, and independent suspension.
Going by the size and functions, it is similar to the Land Rover Defender. A retired Technic product that was priced at $200 (€200). So, if it might be approved, we could see it being priced around that number or lower, since this is a three-door car.
The Lego Suzuki Jimny comes with its characteristic ladder frame that has been present since the first generation of the model. It has been changing throughout the years, but the idea behind it stayed the same. Comfort while being fully capable of off-roading.
This three-door model comes in many different colors. The iconic greenish-yellow, Chiffon Ivory, Brisk Blue, White, Light Gray, Flat Silver, Black, and Dark Green. All of them have a black roof. But I do think the greenish-yellow color is the better choice if it will ever become a Lego Ideas set.
A few other iconic details were taken from the original vehicle, such as round headlamps, a front grille with vertical openings, a clamshell hood, a horizontal slit-like design, and independent indicators. Of course, we cannot forget about the small rear combination lamps. Their size allows for a wider rear door opening.
The interior mimics the original model almost perfectly. It includes all the proper gauges and dials, three pedals, a gear stick, and many more switches and buttons.
This build is dedicated to the owner’s fiancée. The Suzuki Jimny is actually the dream car for both of them.
Lego Ideas is incredible, I have also supported a few sets that were approved. Such as The Starry Night artwork, the house from Home Alone, and a few others.
If you decide to help this Lego Ideas vehicle become a real set, then you could support it and also give feedback to the builder. Perhaps you can help a Lego fan make his dream come true.
