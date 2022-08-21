Get Your Tickets Ready for the New LEGO Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition

Yes, it will come with a platform 9¾ London to Hogwarts one-way travel ticket. This will make you feel like a true member of the fabled wizarding world we’ve grown to love in more ways than we knew we could.
The new Lego set brings us the famous train from the Harry Potter franchise, in a 1:32 scale replica. Inside we can find three classic scenes from the movies. The key moment depicted is when Harry, Ron, and Hermione met for the first time. Another famous scene brought to plastic life is when Professor Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor.
The last movie sequence shown inside the compartments is when Luna saves Harry from Draco Malfoy. Each compartment comes with a plaque, on which a line said by the lovable characters is printed.
The train will have a generous size with its height being over 10.5 in. (26cm), and a length of 46.5 in. (118 cm). The width of 8in. (20cm) should give the figurines plenty of space to be moved around. This specific build numbers a total of 5129 pieces and is recommended for people over 18 years old, due to its complexity and maybe the patience needed to complete it.
A lever on the top will make this brick train replicate a motion of a real steam train. The surroundings of the train also portray Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station, an unforgettable scene for all the Potters out there.
The set will come out on August 31, 2022 and will be priced at $499.99 (499.99€). Alongside building this beautiful piece of cinematic art, people can enter a random drawing for a Grand Prize of spending a night on a real-life-sized LEGO® Hogwarts Express™ train in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. The real-life train is an LMS Ivatt Class 2 2-6-2 T steam locomotive, first introduced in 1946, which quite closely resembles the iconic look of the Hogwarts Express™ train.
