YouTuber Restores 1958 Plymouth Savoy With a Couple of Spray Cans, and a Buffing Wheel

Ask any classic repair expert and they’ll tell you restoration is a daunting task that’ll take a toll on you and your bank account. But that’s not entirely true. Restoration often depends on your expectations. Classic car enthusiasts like Dylan McCool say you only need tools, a reasonable budget, and time. On a recent upload, he restored a 1958 Plymouth Savoy barn find with a couple of spray cans, a buffing wheel, and a sanding block you can find in your local chain stain store.

10 photos