Wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo Restoration Project Is Like Digging a Bottomless Pit

Repairing salvaged sports cars is like playing at the casino. You’ll either make a ton of profit selling it after repairs or spend more than it’s worth. Billy and Simon of the Goonzquad YouTube channel have been working on a wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo. They are looking to turn it into a GT2 RS, but from the look of things, they are a long way from home.
The quarter panels, back-end, and roof are the most important bits that need a repair on the 911 Turbo. While it might be as simple as cutting and replacing new panels, the bulk of the work lies in stripping the interior.
If you know anything about restoration, replacing body panels such as the roof, quarter-panels, and back-end involves a lot of welding, grinding, and cutting. This process could potentially damage the car’s interior. In such situations, the wise thing to do is completely strip the interior.
“We’ve got the parts car over there, and we can swap out the roof, the quarter panels, and we are still waiting for some front-end components and some back-end components. We’re going to turn this sucker into a GT2 RS, dude," Simon said.
The Porsche 911 Turbo also had some damage on the windscreen that had a significant impact on the front dash as well. The team will send that for restoration and probably put alcantara or new leather.
As simple as the team makes this restoration look, there are a few concerns. For starters, there’s extensive roof and A-pillar damage. There’s also internal shock tower damage. This car could be too far gone and will never be fully restored unless they get another donor shell.
We are also not sure why they are not fixing the donor car instead. It looks in much better shape, and there would be significantly less technical work needed since it doesn’t need a roofing job. We speculate they are not fixing the parts car due to some laws with registration.
Do you think this restoration will pull through? Check out the video below. We’d appreciate your thoughts in the comment section.
