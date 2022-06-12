1962 Plymouth Savoy Is a Mean Sleeper, Hides Big-Block Surprise Under the Hood

Plymouth produced a bunch of really cool cars in the 1960s, but the Savoy isn't usually included on the list. That's mostly due to its polarizing design, but the final-generation version, built from 1962 to 1964, has at least one cool thing to brag about.
I'm talking about the 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) Max Wedge V8. You see, the Savoy spent most of its life on the market as a mid- or entry-level full-size automobile. As a result, it did not get any high-performance options in the 1950s.
That changed in 1962 when Plymouth gave the nameplate its final major redesign. On top of adding a 383-cubic-inch to the lineup, Mopar also introduced the Max Wedge on the options list.
Based on the race-spec engines that powered the Dodge Ramchargers and the Plymouth Super Stocks that dominated the drag strip at the time, the road-spec Max Wedge found its way in many midsize Mopars from 1962 to 1964. The Savoy, which had been downsized for the 1962 model year, was among them.
And the Max Wedge turned the awkward-looking two-door coupe into a full-blown muscle car. Rated at up to 420 horsepower in 413-cubic-inch, the Max Wedge was just as potent as the 426 HEMI that debuted a few years later. However, the expensive option wasn't very popular, so these cars are hard to come by in 2022.
The black 1962 Savoy you're looking at is not a full-fledged Max Wedge car, but it comes pretty close. What's with the Max Wedge reference, you ask? Well, this Mopar popped up for sale, and the owner claims it's powered by a "440 Max Wedge."
That's a mistake since Chrysler did not offer such a mill back in the day. Does it have any Max Wedge-related components? The ad doesn't say, but since it's a rebuilt 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 of the RB variety with modern components, this mill should be at least as powerful as an authentic Max Wedge.
Either way, this Savoy is further described as a "stunning nut and bolt restoration," and the pictures confirm the claim. What's more, it's a two-door post car, which is pretty rare regardless of what's under the hood. Making things that much better, the black exterior is paired with a blue and gray interior that looks downright fabulous.
Yes, the 1962 Savoy isn't the prettiest classic Mopar out there (I actually love the design, though), but this black coupe is one fine sleeper. As long as you ignore the exhaust pipes popping from under the front fenders (yet another hint to the Max Wedge cars).
This Max Wedge tribute is currently up for sale on eBay, where "classiccarsofsarasota" is looking to get $69,750 for it. That's a lot of dough for an early 1960s Savoy, but it's definitely cheaper than original Max Wedge cars, which usually fetch more than $100,000.
That changed in 1962 when Plymouth gave the nameplate its final major redesign. On top of adding a 383-cubic-inch to the lineup, Mopar also introduced the Max Wedge on the options list.
Based on the race-spec engines that powered the Dodge Ramchargers and the Plymouth Super Stocks that dominated the drag strip at the time, the road-spec Max Wedge found its way in many midsize Mopars from 1962 to 1964. The Savoy, which had been downsized for the 1962 model year, was among them.
And the Max Wedge turned the awkward-looking two-door coupe into a full-blown muscle car. Rated at up to 420 horsepower in 413-cubic-inch, the Max Wedge was just as potent as the 426 HEMI that debuted a few years later. However, the expensive option wasn't very popular, so these cars are hard to come by in 2022.
The black 1962 Savoy you're looking at is not a full-fledged Max Wedge car, but it comes pretty close. What's with the Max Wedge reference, you ask? Well, this Mopar popped up for sale, and the owner claims it's powered by a "440 Max Wedge."
That's a mistake since Chrysler did not offer such a mill back in the day. Does it have any Max Wedge-related components? The ad doesn't say, but since it's a rebuilt 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 of the RB variety with modern components, this mill should be at least as powerful as an authentic Max Wedge.
Either way, this Savoy is further described as a "stunning nut and bolt restoration," and the pictures confirm the claim. What's more, it's a two-door post car, which is pretty rare regardless of what's under the hood. Making things that much better, the black exterior is paired with a blue and gray interior that looks downright fabulous.
Yes, the 1962 Savoy isn't the prettiest classic Mopar out there (I actually love the design, though), but this black coupe is one fine sleeper. As long as you ignore the exhaust pipes popping from under the front fenders (yet another hint to the Max Wedge cars).
This Max Wedge tribute is currently up for sale on eBay, where "classiccarsofsarasota" is looking to get $69,750 for it. That's a lot of dough for an early 1960s Savoy, but it's definitely cheaper than original Max Wedge cars, which usually fetch more than $100,000.