1963 Plymouth Savoy Max Wedge Is a Super Rare Sleeper

When talking about high-performance Mopars from the golden muscle car era, the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi is the first engine that comes to mind. But Chrysler had a beefed-up, race-ready V8 before the Hemi arrived in 1964. Yup, I'm talking about the Max Wedge.
In development since 1959, the Max Wedge debuted in 1962 as a 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) mill based on the RB block. It was essentially developed as a response to Chevrolet's 409-cubic-inch V8 and helped Mopar dominate at the drag strip again. The mill was upgraded for 1963 when it grew to 426 cubic inches (7.0 liters). Output also increased to 425 horsepower.
Just like the 413, the 426 Max Wedge was fitted exclusively in B-platform (intermediate) Dodge and Plymouth vehicles. The Plymouth Savoy isn't the most iconic Mopar from the era, but it also got the Max Wedge treatment during its final years on the market. This unassuming two-door sedan is one of those cars.
The Savoy got a major redesign for 1962. A full-size vehicle up until that point, the Savoy was shortened and became a midsize vehicle for the 1962 model year. It was sold with the usual assortment of inline-six and V8 engines, with the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) mill acting as the range-topper.
But some Savoys were optioned-up with the 413 V8 in 1962 and with the upgraded 426 Max Wedge in 1963. There's no precise info as to how many got the 426, but since only a few hundred engines were spread across the Dodge and Plymouth lineups, it's safe to say that the Savoy Max Wedge saw daylight in just a few examples.
There's not a lot of info on the white-painted two-door we're looking at, but it seems to have been restored. It looks too good to be an unrestored survivor. And impressively enough, the engine bay is just as clean as the car's exterior. It's pretty accurate too, down to the "Super Stock 426" stickers on the valve covers.
Radical gearheads will be quick to point out that this Savoy is fitted with a push-button automatic, which may take away from the fun of manhandling a drag-ready beast. That may be true, but keep in mind that Max Wedge cars were not offered with manual gearboxes until 1964.
Why? Well, the answer is pretty simple: Chrysler did not have a manual transmission that could handle the power of the Max Wedge engine at the time. And when that gearbox finally became available, only 126 Mopars got it, so they're quite rare.
Sadly, the video below doesn't show the Savoy revving its cross-ram powerplant, but it's a nice walkaround of a pristine classic. One that should be the very definition of sleeper cars.
