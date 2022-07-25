Here's a Life-Sized Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Made Out of LEGO Bricks to Drool About

Subsequent to last summer’s unveiling, Lamborghini has once again put the spotlight on the life-sized Sian FKP 37, made entirely out of LEGO bricks, which is now on display at their museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, where it will remain until October 6.
Following in the footsteps of the 1:8 LEGO Technic scale model, launched in 2020, the 1:1 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 has the exact same size as the real supercar, to the last millimeter, the Raging Bull says. Thus, it measures 4,980 mm (196.1 in) in length, 2,101 mm (82.7 in) in width, and 1,133 mm (44.6 in) in height.
Well over 400,000 LEGO Technic pieces were used in its construction, out of which 20 types were molded especially for this model that tips the scales at 2,200 kg (4,850 lbs). The development took 5,370 hours, and another 3,290 hours were spent on its construction. In total, the 15 design, engineering, and construction specialists from the LEGO team in Kladno, Czech Republic, spent 8,660 hours on it. The paint-effect coating, a first for a LEGO, whose color matches that of the scale model, was applied in the automaker’s paint shop.
“After a wait of more than a year, the LEGO Technic model of the Lamborghini Sian is going on show at Museo Automobili Lamborghini. It’s the natural place to display the Lamborghini super sports cars that have always given dreams and feelings concrete forms thanks to innovation and technology,” said Lambo’s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Federico Foschini. “This 1:1 scale model of the Sian shows that Lamborghini – just like LEGO Group – sees challenges as its lifeblood, technology as a means of creation, and design as a linchpin that can and must take people’s breath away.”
Unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and limited to 63 copies for the Coupe, and 19 for the Roadster, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was named after Ferdinand Karl Piech (FKP) and his year of birth (1937). It packs the famous naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, with electric assistance, boasting 807 horsepower (819 ps / 602 kW) combined, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds, and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph).
