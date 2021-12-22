Russian Used Car Dealer Will Sell You a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 for $3.5 Million

Like almost all limited edition exotics, the 63 copies of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Coupe were sold not long after its unveiling at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Sian FKP 37 Roadster followed it, with 19 examples, and those too were spoken for in no time.
For such a rare beast, with the total production capped at 82 units, it is surprisingly easy to buy one, because there are several listed for grabs on the ‘second-hand’ market at the time of writing. One of them is being advertised on Mobile by a Russian used car dealer.
To make it yours, you’re looking at a cool €3.1 million, or almost $3.5 million at today’s exchange rates. The supercar is said to be in stock, with only the delivery miles under its belt, though surprisingly, the vendor used official Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 pics in the ad.
Finished in grey over the black interior and decorated with copper accents, it features a plethora of equipment and the usual carbon fiber trim and Alcantara and leather upholstery. Since it is based on the Aventador, which officially bid farewell to the world with the Ultimae Edition, it packs the same 6.5-liter V12 engine.
This is Lambo’s last naturally aspirated V12, and in the Sian FKP 37, named after Ferdinand Karl Piech (FKP) and his year of birth (1937), it has electric assistance. The combined output of 808 horsepower allows it to accelerate from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. Those brave enough will eventually see 217 mph (350 kph) on the speedometer, where the road and legislation allow it.
Now, if you had $3.5 million burning a hole in your bank account, would you actually consider buying an FKP 37 instead of a full-blown hypercar like the Bugatti Chiron? We don’t know about you, but the Molsheim model is more appealing, not to mention a lot more powerful.
