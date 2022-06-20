LEGO-CON 2022 Gives Us Glimpses of New Avatar, Marvel, and Star Wars Brick Toy Sets

Officially, the history of LEGO begins in 1949, when the first interlocking plastic bricks started being made. But the toy maker had been around for a long time before that, being set up in 1932 as a wooden toy company.
And that officially means that this year LEGO is turning 90. As you would expect, a wealth of special events are releases are planned for the near future, as the Danes are getting ready to draw the entire world into the fun world of plastic tiny bricks.
And it all started on Sunday, with the mammoth, over two-hour-long virtual event called LEGO-CON 2022 (full clip below). It was during this presentation that the toy maker revealed some of its plans for the near future and that mostly means the upcoming lines of wonderful puzzles we’re about to be treated to.
In essence, we were given glimpses of the upcoming line of products being cooked up over in the LEGO laboratories, and we must say, we’re quite excited about at least some of these bits.
First up, given the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, in December, the company will be releasing the Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls set ($149,99, available from October 1), which is actually a throwback to the first film.
The Star Wars universe over at LEGO gets some Bad Batch flavor, thanks to The Justifier ($169,99, available in August) and the AT-TE Walker ($139,99, also coming in August).
The Marvel world gets treated to a new Doctor Strange set, depicting the Sanctum Sanctorum ($249,99, August), while Minecraft fans will be treated to The Abandoned Village ($49,99, August) and the Skeleton Dungeon ($34,99, August).
Given how the official celebrations have only just begun, we expect more novelties to be announced in the coming months, so keep an eye out for more.
