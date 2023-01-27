“Thug” Harley-Davidson Nirvana Is American Rock on Shuriken Wheels

The word “nirvana” generally means one of two things. It’s either an important pillar of a belief, or a rock band that was all the craze some decades ago. Well, from now on you could also add a modified Harley-Davidson Fat Boy to the list of meanings.
If you happen to know a thing or two about other people’s religions and beliefs, then you have an idea of what nirvana is. In simplistic terms, it’s the equivalent of the Christian heaven, a place (or state) where nothing material and corporeal matters, as there is no suffering and no desire. Something all Buddhists yearn to reach.
For most of us though, Nirvana is best served as the name behind timeless hits like Come as You Are, All Apologies and, of course, Smells Like Teen Spirit. And for the guys over at Polish custom motorcycle crew Nine Hills, which a while back came up with this ride named Nirvana, it probably means pretty much the same thing.
What you’re looking at now, this dark and scary apparition, was once a stock 2009 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. It was modified by Nine Hills at a request of a customer who wanted their two-wheeler to be “black, thug, but at the same time stylish and imaginative.“ And there’s no doubt they’ve made it, as the bike could not be more different than stock.
All the chrome or otherwise shiny bits on the ride no longer come as such, giving the ride a menacing stance, aided by the fitting of a Legend air suspension. The extended fuel tank with a large Harley-Davidson logo breaks up the monotony of the black paint, and fades away into the lowered, handmade seat for one.
The rear, aside from the larger wheel, looks like it was dropped closer to the ground thanks to the remade swingarm, but also because of the downward-pointing Vance & Hines exhaust system.
Arlen Ness shifters, motogadget indicators, Roland Sands Design foot gear, and a wider handlebar have been added for a touch of finesse. Also with that in mind, the bike’s original engine covers have been replaced.
The Nirvana is an older Nine Hills build, so its current whereabouts are not known. The price of the project is something that was only discussed between the custom shop and the customer who wanted this made.
