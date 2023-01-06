This Next-Gen Camaro ZL1 Lego Set Is a Nice Ageless Gift for NASCAR Enthusiasts

LEGO is one of those things that can bring adults and kids together as one. Just like animated movies or fireworks, it is something one can enjoy regardless of age.
Albeit, some sets are complex and aimed at a more mature audience. But that is not the case with this one, because racing is something all petrolheads can bond over and a passion which started at a young age for many of us.
Next up on LEGO’s list of great sets is the company’s collaboration with NASCAR. It will come in the shape of the next-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and it is really good. Well, at least as good as a 672-piece set can look.
If you think 672 sounds like an oddly specific number of bits we have to assemble, then you’re not alone. I thought the same thing and, while it could be just a coincidence, it could be a nod at the 670 horsepower (680 ps) that NASCAR cup cars are limited to.
That is not strictly true, as some tracks have the power capped at a lower output, but it is close enough to make us wonder. Speaking of paying attention to real-life details, the engine of this toy car is no different. Emphasis is placed on making the movement of the pieces realistic in order to introduce young LEGO builders to basic engineering concepts.
The mighty 358 cu. in. (5.9-liter) V8, which makes all of that power can be admired in all its plastic glory. The hood lifts up allowing you to see the pistons moving as you turn the center lock wheels of this car (yes, LEGO has paid attention to that detail). But there is one more little feature here, as the hood is designed to look like the engine cover can be seen through a cutout (the C7 Corvette ZR1 springs to mind).
The engine itself is rather basic, with the tiny LEGO Technic connector pins acting like pistons. Still, it serves both as a nice introduction for kids to the world of engineering and a cool quirk for adults. Not much more can be expected from a set modestly priced at $50 (€47).
Since I mentioned turning the wheels, the two up front also move from left to right. The steering mechanism is no different from the ones found on slightly bigger sets, with a gear mounted on top of the car (in this case on the trunk), which controls the wheels.
Since next-gen NASCAR cup cars are meant to be more representative of their road-going counterparts, so is this toy version. A close look at this 11 in (28 cm) long and 5 in (13 cm) wide model lets you spot quite a few recognizable design features, particularly on the front end.
When it comes to other design elements, there are some aero bits on display like the ducktail spoiler, side-mounted exhaust, rear diffuser, and larger front splitter with the added canards. However, they are not too detailed, as that is a status reserved for sets with 1,500+ pieces.
While this might not be the best and biggest LEGO set, it is a cool bit of memorabilia for NASCAR fans. Add to that the fact that it is large enough to look good on a shelf and simple enough for kids to enjoy building and you get one cool toy.
