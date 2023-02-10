Here’s Bryan Cranston Breaking Bad With Kith Collection and a BMW 2002

The Bavarian premium car manufacturer has joined forces with American clothing brand Kith several times, so it would only make sense for Kith to use a BMW in a photo shoot with Bryan Cranston.
Clothing brand Kith's founder Ronnie Fieg is a self-appointed BMW fan and has had several collaborations with the German premium car manufacturer. So, casually flaunting a BMW 2002 in the latest campaign makes sense.
But Feig surprised everyone when he chose Bryan Cranston for the Spring 2023 campaign. The American clothing brand released the photo shoot with the actor, who makes the perfect team with the car which completely steals the show.
Having a car as a prop in photo shoots is not new, and a lot of artists do it. The model chosen is a pre-facelift BMW 2002, possibly from 1972 or 1973. The classic coupe comes with a dark blue exterior and black upholstery inside the cabin.
The BMW 2002 took its power from a 2.0-liter inline-four engine, good enough to put out 99 horsepower (100 ps) and 106 lb-ft (144 Nm) of torque. It was available both with a three-speed automatic and a four-speed manual gearbox, but the one Cranston posed with had an auto box. The BMW received the base engine and the automatic transmission for the first time in 1969.
On top of that, it looks like Feig decided that Breaking Bad would be a perfect theme for the newest campaign, with gorgeous visuals shot in the desert, which is fitting for Cranston.
In fact, Breaking Bad fans would not be so surprised to see Cranston looking so much like Walter White, minus the baldness. Because he and Aaron Paul recently reprised their roles as White and Jesse Pinkman for PopCorners’s Super Bowl ad. And the new photo shoot is going to make fans wish the show never ended.
Cranston is not the only famous name to collaborate with the clothing brand recently. Before him, Jerry Seinfeld took over the Fall 2022 collection. Former The Incredible Hulk actor Edward Norton also joined forces with the clothing brand and BMW this past October. And, incidentally, he was also posing with a BMW 2002. With an exterior painted in Vitality Green and a Caramel interior, the 2002 outshined the matching BMW i4 M50 by KITH.
Norton's campaign was to celebrate two significant 50th anniversaries for BMW. The first one marked the debut of the brand's first electric concept. The other came with the launch of the BMW M.
Now, it could be that Ronnie Feig might be putting together a star-studded cast for a new movie or show we don’t know about. Or, he just has the best ideas when it comes to using actors for promotional campaigns.
