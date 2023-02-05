This Staff Pick Lego Ideas Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane Shows What Creativity Looks Like

More on this:

1 This Lego Ideas KTM X-BOW R/C Car Took Two Years To Design But It Was Worth the Effort

2 This Lego Ideas Foldable Tiny House Is the Perfect Accommodation for Your Minifigures

3 Lego Ideas RB18 Shows What the McL36 Set Could Have Been, High Hopes for the Future

4 This Subnautica-Like Lego Ideas Underwater Research Station Could Become Real One Day

5 If You Are Into Space Stuff, Then You Should Check Out This 35-Inch Lego Ideas SLS Rocket