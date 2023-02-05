This Staff Pick Lego Ideas Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane Shows What Creativity Looks Like

When official Lego sets don’t scratch your brick-building itch anymore, there is a promised land called Lego Ideas. Naturally, I went hunting for a cool build to share with you, and I came across this Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane.
This iconic helicopter is cool for many different reasons. Chief among them is how widely used it is. Since its first flight in 1962, this twin-engined heavy-lift helicopter has been fighting fires and helping build iconic landmarks like the CN Tower into place in Toronto.
This helicopter has been a workhorse for many years, and as such, it fully deserves to be immortalized in a Lego set. From recovering downed aircraft in Vietnam in its military CH-54 version to helping fight bushfires and seeing extensive industrial use, the S-64 has earned worldwide appreciation.
The Sikorsky S-64 also benefits from a very distinct silhouette due to being designed with functionality in mind. This makes it immediately recognizable even when it’s not wearing the signature orange paint job.
But this build goes way deeper than just looking great. It actually replicates the functionality of the Sikorsky, as a true-scale replica should. Speaking of which, this sky crane comes in at 22.8 in. (58cm) long, 18.5 in. (47cm) wide, and 6.7 in. (17cm) high, making it an awesome display piece.
Thanks to its generous proportions and inherent complex nature, the build process will likely provide great entertainment. 1,086 tiny Lego pieces need to be precisely assembled to turn a pile of plastic into this amazing set.
Once finished, many subtle details can be admired. Starting with the cockpit, which can be opened to reveal three seats, enough for a pilot, co-pilot, and crane operator. The stickers on the dash add that small bit of extra realism that goes a long way in making a Lego set great.
Another fairly cool touch is the fully functional crane to which a toolbox can be attached. If that’s not to your liking, this can be swapped for the fire-retardant tank. You will also be happy to hear it’s hollow on the inside, so it can hold enough light blue studs to extinguish any Lego fires your other builds might face.
The realism of this set extends to the overall look as well. The engine and blades look really well, with all the details being paid proper attention to. You can even find load-limit stickers and other decals sprinkled throughout the build, making it look astonishing.
So, if you are a Lego enthusiast, this is a great set to support on the Lego Ideas website. Even more so if you also have a love for aviation. It’s something fresh and cool that pays homage to one of the most iconic helicopters ever to take flight.
