This Lego Ideas LFA Looks Great and Might Be the Closest We'll Come to Owning a Lexus LFA

Where Lego fails to provide us with an official set, we can rely on the Ideas website to provide us with a cool build. Such is the case when it comes to Lexus vehicles, of which Lego has none, so this builder came up with a Speed Champions version of the LFA.
I mean, you have to admit it. If there ever was a car Lego should have made out of bricks but didn’t that would definitely be the LFA. This is a halo car that took the world by storm and is now trading hands for around a million dollars.
Aside from the price, one more thing that sets this limited-production car apart from its competition is the sound it makes. The high-revving, naturally aspirated, 4.8-liter V10 combines with an exhaust designed by Yamaha specifically for this vehicle to make the most amazing symphony of visceral wailing.
Although not on par with modern standards, the performance is not something that can be left out of the conversation either. The torque figure of 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), paired up with 552 hp (560 ps) is enough to launch the LFA from 0 to 60mph (0-100kph) in just 3.7 seconds.
I hope this makes it clear just why the LFA is special and why it deserves a spot in Lego’s official lineup. With 500 examples built, they’re only getting rarer and more expensive, so this might be the closest a lot of us will ever come to owning one.
This Lego Ideas set is tiny, yet appealing, measuring in at 20 studs long by 8 studs wide, the standard size for Speed Champions sets. Naturally, that means it won’t be too detailed, but would still make for an amazing display piece.
Despite that, it does a great job of making you instantly think of the LFA when you look at it. Even the front end of the vehicle, which is arguably the worst part of this build, looks surprisingly nice. The mix of stylistic cues and Lexus emblem just feels right.
Moving on to the side profile, this is where things start getting spicy. The creator even incorporated wheel arches into the design and made sure the color profile gives the impression of a working door.
The back, however, is where this Lego Ideas set stands out. The triangular triple exhaust is a staple of the LFA and you can see it properly integrated into this plastic brick version. The taillights also look surprisingly accurate, even wrapping around the side of the car and complemented by the black accented bricks.
There’s even the Nurburgring Edition-specific spoiler, making this build a little bit more special. Also on that topic, this Lego Ideas build is even accompanied by professional Lexus driver, Jack Hawksworth.
Overall, this LFA would perfectly fit the current Lego Speed Champions lineup. It would be a worthwhile addition that pays homage to a legendary vehicle and is worth supporting on the Ideas website.
Aside from the price, one more thing that sets this limited-production car apart from its competition is the sound it makes. The high-revving, naturally aspirated, 4.8-liter V10 combines with an exhaust designed by Yamaha specifically for this vehicle to make the most amazing symphony of visceral wailing.
Although not on par with modern standards, the performance is not something that can be left out of the conversation either. The torque figure of 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), paired up with 552 hp (560 ps) is enough to launch the LFA from 0 to 60mph (0-100kph) in just 3.7 seconds.
I hope this makes it clear just why the LFA is special and why it deserves a spot in Lego’s official lineup. With 500 examples built, they’re only getting rarer and more expensive, so this might be the closest a lot of us will ever come to owning one.
This Lego Ideas set is tiny, yet appealing, measuring in at 20 studs long by 8 studs wide, the standard size for Speed Champions sets. Naturally, that means it won’t be too detailed, but would still make for an amazing display piece.
Despite that, it does a great job of making you instantly think of the LFA when you look at it. Even the front end of the vehicle, which is arguably the worst part of this build, looks surprisingly nice. The mix of stylistic cues and Lexus emblem just feels right.
Moving on to the side profile, this is where things start getting spicy. The creator even incorporated wheel arches into the design and made sure the color profile gives the impression of a working door.
The back, however, is where this Lego Ideas set stands out. The triangular triple exhaust is a staple of the LFA and you can see it properly integrated into this plastic brick version. The taillights also look surprisingly accurate, even wrapping around the side of the car and complemented by the black accented bricks.
There’s even the Nurburgring Edition-specific spoiler, making this build a little bit more special. Also on that topic, this Lego Ideas build is even accompanied by professional Lexus driver, Jack Hawksworth.
Overall, this LFA would perfectly fit the current Lego Speed Champions lineup. It would be a worthwhile addition that pays homage to a legendary vehicle and is worth supporting on the Ideas website.