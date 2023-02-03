This Lego Ideas Foldable Tiny House Is the Perfect Accommodation for Your Minifigures

I am so in love with unconventional tiny houses that I could not miss the opportunity to talk about this foldable tiny house. I mean it is a box that you open and then it unveils a house in which you can live. What can be more amazing? Well, a Lego foldable tiny home for your minifigures.
As a Lego lover, I had to own a minifigure of myself. I never thought of having a space for my “mini-me” to live in (besides the shelves). But seeing this amazing Lego Ideas fan build makes me want to offer a bit of comfort to the minifigure.
I came across this build while looking at another mobile tiny house that I wrote about. So, inevitably I had to share this foldable tiny house, which is inspired by the Boxabl Casita model.
This Lego foldable tiny house has been designed by the user twainbrainbricks, and it currently has over 2,400 supporters. The house consists of 600 brick pieces and was built using Studio 2.0 software. With the transport trailer and the diorama scenery, the piece count raises to about 1,000 bricks. It also comes with a mechanic minifigure to help you relocate the house.
The box comes on a trailer and then it opens like origami, revealing a box-shaped house. It has a large living room, a bathroom, and a kitchen, perfect for the little Lego humans. It might not look like much for real people, but for your minifigures, it is just the right amount of space. There is also an even smaller Boxabl model in the living room, maybe your minifigure can play with it.
Speaking of the living room, as we usually see in tiny homes, it is in an open-concept style. Meaning the kitchen and the living area are not separated by a wall that would take more space than it is needed.
The living room has a yellow sofa and a blanket to get cozy, while the kitchen has a small dining table, two chairs to have dinner with your friends, and plenty of counter space. If your minifigures would want to cook, this kitchen is also fully equipped with an oven, a stovetop, a fridge, a microwave, a stand mixer, and a sink.
The bathroom has been designed with a toilet, the tiniest bathroom vanity, a mirror, and a small shower cabin. It is quite small, even the minifigure will have some trouble walking inside.
Just as with other Lego Ideas fan builds, this one also needs to hit the required milestone of 10,000 supporters. Then, it will be reviewed by a Lego expert and hopefully, if it passes, we will see it become a real set. With a 1,000 pieces count, the price could go as high as around $100 (?100).
However, it is worth it for the comfort of your minifigures, this way they won't be just lying around on your furniture.
