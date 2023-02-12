Send Your Minifigures on a Luxury Cruise With This 'Lego Ideas' Yacht

Yachts are some of the most expensive toys anyone could own, with many of these opulent behemoths costing in the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. But just because we can’t afford one, that does not mean our Lego minifigures should suffer the same fate.
At least that’s what someone on the Lego Ideas website seems to think, as showcased by this tiny yet gorgeously detailed yacht. Serving as further proof that a lot of thought and passion went into this build, it even has a very creative description.
So, let’s start inspecting it and making sure it’s seaworthy enough to take your minifigures for a cruise around the Lego world. Starting with the first and most obvious thing, it would not qualify as a superyacht, as it only has a rather plebian number of three decks.
It also seems to be rather modest in overall size, although exact dimensions are not given. Despite that, a lot of details you’d find on a real yacht have somehow managed to find their way into the build.
Starting at the top, we can see a well-designed flybridge, even sporting an alfresco living and dining area with a retractable sunroof. Another cool quirk here is the captain’s chair with a helm station, for those times when the host is feeling adventurous.
Taking a step down, we get to the first deck. Here, the first eye candy we come across is the sun lounge situated on the foredeck. While an outdoor dining area is missing, a jacuzzi takes its place, along with a lounge chair and a tiny umbrella to keep the passengers shaded.
The bridge is also situated here, sharing its space with what looks like the galley and a dining area, which is probably going to distract the Lego captain from his duties. Going aft, a set of stairs leads down to the beach club situated on the main deck, where a ski jet is hidden in the toy garage.
As we get into the living quarters of this plastic brick yacht, things start to get interesting. This is where the builder showcases the freedom of creativity offered by the Lego Ideas platform, with an intricate, albeit somewhat cramped design.
Starting at the back, there is a room that resembles a main saloon, boasting plenty of seating as well as a bar. Moving forward, there is the crew cabin, with enough room to house two minifigures. Up front is where the full beam master suite can be found. This room has everything, ranging from a large ensuite to an office and even a dressing.
The last cool detail is the engine, which is put into motion by a set of wheels mounted on the bottom of the yacht and in turn spins the propellers at the back. This makes the set function as a toy as well as a really cool display piece, adding to its complexity. All things considered, this build is worth checking out on the Lego Ideas website.
So, let’s start inspecting it and making sure it’s seaworthy enough to take your minifigures for a cruise around the Lego world. Starting with the first and most obvious thing, it would not qualify as a superyacht, as it only has a rather plebian number of three decks.
It also seems to be rather modest in overall size, although exact dimensions are not given. Despite that, a lot of details you’d find on a real yacht have somehow managed to find their way into the build.
Starting at the top, we can see a well-designed flybridge, even sporting an alfresco living and dining area with a retractable sunroof. Another cool quirk here is the captain’s chair with a helm station, for those times when the host is feeling adventurous.
Taking a step down, we get to the first deck. Here, the first eye candy we come across is the sun lounge situated on the foredeck. While an outdoor dining area is missing, a jacuzzi takes its place, along with a lounge chair and a tiny umbrella to keep the passengers shaded.
The bridge is also situated here, sharing its space with what looks like the galley and a dining area, which is probably going to distract the Lego captain from his duties. Going aft, a set of stairs leads down to the beach club situated on the main deck, where a ski jet is hidden in the toy garage.
As we get into the living quarters of this plastic brick yacht, things start to get interesting. This is where the builder showcases the freedom of creativity offered by the Lego Ideas platform, with an intricate, albeit somewhat cramped design.
Starting at the back, there is a room that resembles a main saloon, boasting plenty of seating as well as a bar. Moving forward, there is the crew cabin, with enough room to house two minifigures. Up front is where the full beam master suite can be found. This room has everything, ranging from a large ensuite to an office and even a dressing.
The last cool detail is the engine, which is put into motion by a set of wheels mounted on the bottom of the yacht and in turn spins the propellers at the back. This makes the set function as a toy as well as a really cool display piece, adding to its complexity. All things considered, this build is worth checking out on the Lego Ideas website.