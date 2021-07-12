This Guy Built the Legendary Concorde Supersonic out of LEGO

Even though it’s no longer in operation, the Concorde remains one of the most legendary passenger airliners ever to be created. And it looks just as good in this LEGO version as it did in the air.
The Concorde turbojet-powered supersonic aircraft was publicly introduced in 1976 and operated until 2003. It had a top speed of 1,354 mph (2,180 kph) at cruise altitude and could seat from 92 to 128 passengers. It was manufactured in France and the U.K.
Both its aesthetics as well as its performance have inspired this LEGO fan to build his own miniature version of the aircraft. User “Orbiter88” uploaded his project on the LEGO Ideas website, hoping it will someday become a LEGO-endorsed set.
The LEGO builder shared his entire building experience, explaining how the delta wings proved to be the biggest challenge in the process, given that he wanted to avoid sharp edges and rough surfaces. After what seemed like endless hours of frustration and failure, he finally nailed the wings almost like the original, with a rounded leading edge and no knobs on the surface. He also used several connectors all over the length of the wings, to make sure they don’t fall apart.
Another tricky part was the nose of the plane, as height and width at the same time undergo a slight change until they meet in the tip of the nose, as Orbiter88 explains on his LEGO Ideas page.
Once he figured out how to make all the parts honoring all the curves and the overall aesthetics of the airliner, the builder worked on making his Concorde model stable, which is why he used LEGO Technic pieces.
You can admire and support the final result on the LEGO Ideas website, where anyone can submit their LEGO projects. They can be anything from mini-figures to buildings, vehicles of all sorts, and so on. If you manage to get 10,000 supporters for your project (within the timeframe specified by LEGO), your creation can become a commercially available LEGO set and you get 1 percent of the royalties for your work.
Both its aesthetics as well as its performance have inspired this LEGO fan to build his own miniature version of the aircraft. User “Orbiter88” uploaded his project on the LEGO Ideas website, hoping it will someday become a LEGO-endorsed set.
The LEGO builder shared his entire building experience, explaining how the delta wings proved to be the biggest challenge in the process, given that he wanted to avoid sharp edges and rough surfaces. After what seemed like endless hours of frustration and failure, he finally nailed the wings almost like the original, with a rounded leading edge and no knobs on the surface. He also used several connectors all over the length of the wings, to make sure they don’t fall apart.
Another tricky part was the nose of the plane, as height and width at the same time undergo a slight change until they meet in the tip of the nose, as Orbiter88 explains on his LEGO Ideas page.
Once he figured out how to make all the parts honoring all the curves and the overall aesthetics of the airliner, the builder worked on making his Concorde model stable, which is why he used LEGO Technic pieces.
You can admire and support the final result on the LEGO Ideas website, where anyone can submit their LEGO projects. They can be anything from mini-figures to buildings, vehicles of all sorts, and so on. If you manage to get 10,000 supporters for your project (within the timeframe specified by LEGO), your creation can become a commercially available LEGO set and you get 1 percent of the royalties for your work.