The Automotive-Inspired $14M Four Jacks Proudly Flaunts Its American Heritage

It’s built in the U.S., but exudes the unmistakable charm of pure Italian design. It’s been around for more than a decade, but was a pioneer back in the day. It could be the perfect luxury charter yacht, yet it was exclusively used by its owner throughout this entire time. This is Four Jacks, a true American beauty that is now revealing itself to the world.
Imagine stepping onboard a lavish 149-foot (45.7 meters) superyacht. Its entire upper deck and the main deck aft are connected, in order to create one large area that blurs the line between the onboard space and the ocean. Chilling in the whirlpool tub, or taking in the sun while laying on one of the cozy sun loungers, you get to admire the unobstructed, spectacular views.
You almost feel at one with the ocean. But just in case this becomes boring, the sleek beast raises your adrenaline levels with thrilling speed, cutting through the waves at 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph). Don’t worry, your cocktail is still safe, thanks to the ABT Trac stabilizers.
On your way to the Bahamas (the reason for this yacht’s shallow draft) you can also spend quality time in the opulent main salon, until it’s time for each guest to go back to their comfy cabins that are comparable to luxury hotel rooms. Once the yacht reaches its destination, it’s time to put those fancy water toys to the test.
One of the most reputable U.S.-based yacht builders, Palmer Johnson played an important role in the history of American boat building. It started out as Sturgeon Bay Boat Works, way back in 1918. During WWII, it went from crafting fishing boats to building wooden boats for aircraft rescue, that would be used by the Army.
In 1956, the company got its current name, after the son of one of the co-founders, who had taken over the business in 1928. After the war, Palmer Johnson focused on modern yachts of at least 80 feet (24 meters) and was known as the premier U.S. yacht builder for decades.
Four Jacks is a special yacht in many ways. At the time of its launch, it was a game-changer. A semi-custom sports yacht, it dazzled with its open-deck design, coupled with equally-impressive performance. From the stunning silhouette, inspired by automotive racing design, to its remarkable 20-knot (23 mph/37 kph) cruising speed, Four Jacks was seen as “a breath of fresh air” at the time.
Also worth mentioning is that, despite its age, this American yacht has only had one owner. In times when wealthy owners go for younger models every couple of years, this is truly remarkable. Four Jacks has operated as a family vacation yacht for its entire life and was apparently kept in great condition.
This Palmer Johnson build is also more versatile and generous when it comes to living areas, compared to other vessels in the same category. This is mostly owed to Nuvolari Lenard, the acclaimed Italian studio that was in charge of both its exterior and interior styling.
Just as fabulous as the upper deck, with its whirlpool tub and sun loungers, the main deck flaunts a salon, bar, and dining area, all seamlessly integrated within the same open-space concept. Floor-to-ceiling windows and folding balconies accentuate the feeling of spaciousness, and invite the outdoors in.
There’s also an open-air salon, ideal for al-fresco dining, on the upper deck. From there, guests have access to the raised observation area and flybridge, sitting above the pilothouse.
Two MTU engines (3,650 HP each) ensure this sporty beast’s exhilarating speed, also enhanced by the vessel’s aerodynamic superstructure and highly-efficient hull, with a deep V design. Perfect for coastline cruising and going from island to island, Four Jacks has a modest range of only 1,450 nautical miles (2,685 km).
After 15 years, this American beauty is up for grabs for the first time. It’s comparable to new builds not just in terms of amenities and looks, but also when it comes to pricing, asking for a whopping $13.9 million.
