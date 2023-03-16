The $137M Phoenix 2 Is a Spectacular Tribute to the Golden Era of New York

Some superyachts show off the best of naval architecture, some are pioneers technology-wise, and others turn heads with futuristic silhouettes, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more dazzling interior than that of the Phoenix 2. An art gallery, a ballroom, a five-star hotel – the Phoenix 2 is all that and much more, and should be treasured as an exceptional masterpiece.
It costs more than $1,000,000 to spend just one week onboard this superyacht. But that would surely be one of the most memorable weeks of your life. The German builder Lurssen is famous for launching some of the largest and most impressive superyachts in the world, and Phoenix 2 is certainly at the top of that list.
Phoenix 2 came, naturally, after the original Phoenix, also built by the Bremen-based shipyard. That one isn’t gone but lives on under its new name, Aurora (a spectacular yacht in its own right). Both of them were built for Jan Kulczyk, a Polish financier. Knowing that he was once the richest person in Poland explains how he was able to own two incredible, custom-built pleasure craft.
Although Kulczyk has passed away in 2015, it seems that his beloved Phoenix 2 stayed in the family, officially owned by his son, Sebastian. But that could change if someone is willing to pay nearly $140 million for this masterpiece – that’s the current asking price for the 295-footer (90 meters) that was not only kept in great shape but also refitted in 2019.
luxury yacht interiors, but never before did it come in such a unique interpretation.
It seeps into every detail onboard the Phoenix 2, including the stunning glass staircase, the uplighters in the sky lounge bar (inspired by the Statue of Liberty’s torch), and the geometric motifs in the staterooms. Nothing is plain or ordinary onboard the Phoenix 2.
The Jazz-inspired extravagance is most obvious in the piano lounge (also known as the Ballroom), dominated by a massive Steinway in black and gold. Next to it, you won’t find a simple formal dining area, but a dazzling room with a grand dining table, a crystal chandelier, and custom-made gold bas-relief murals representing a six-piece jazz band.
Music and the New York skyline are constant themes across the yacht’s four decks. High-gloss furniture and dark, rich color palettes are also prevalent. Even all the door handles were hand-made, and every décor item onboard can easily be considered a work of art.
sumptuous amenities, including two touch-and-go helipads, two cinemas, and two jacuzzis. The richly-decorated indoor cinema, with its own popcorn maker, is inspired by Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall.
A private staircase leads to the owner’s suite. This area includes a lavish apartment, with incredibly-luxurious his-and-her bathrooms (boasting a bathtub and a steam shower), with access to a private outdoor jacuzzi. The master suite reveals a dazzling style, too, where circular precious carpets and majestic circular lights take center stage.
The other jacuzzi sits next to the fabulous 7.5-meter (24.6 feet) swimming pool, flanked by plush sun loungers, on the dreamy oval-shaped sun deck.
Although the formal dining room easily steals the spotlight with its unmatched grandeur, dining in the open air is another fabulous onboard experience. The best place for that is the winter garden fitted with climate control, for al-fresco dining no matter the weather or the season.
For a closer connection to the water, the swim platform (which is 13-foot/4-meter-deep) is ready for water toys to be launched. And there are plenty of them, such as kayaks and Wave Runners, in addition to two luxury tenders, each over 30 feet (10 meters).
Powered by twin 2,670 HP MTU engines, this 2,667 GT beast can cut through the waves as fast as 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph). At an economical speed, it promises a considerable range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km). Most importantly, everyone onboard will be able to enjoy the fabulous amenities in ultimate comfort, thanks to Quantum stabilizers for a smooth ride.
The Phoenix 2 can welcome up to 14 guests inside the seven sophisticated cabins, and a huge crew of up to 28 people is ready to cater to their needs (another element that justifies the outrageous weekly charter rate). Indeed, it would be a shame to keep this floating masterpiece for private use only.
