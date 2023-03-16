The $137M Phoenix 2 Is a Spectacular Tribute to the Golden Era of New York

Some superyachts show off the best of naval architecture, some are pioneers technology-wise, and others turn heads with futuristic silhouettes, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more dazzling interior than that of the Phoenix 2. An art gallery, a ballroom, a five-star hotel – the Phoenix 2 is all that and much more, and should be treasured as an exceptional masterpiece.

38 photos Photo: Burgess Yachts