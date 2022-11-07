All Eyes Are on This Russian Mogul’s Superyacht, Waiting for Its Next Puzzling Move

Will it or won’t it dock at Cape Town – that is the question. The saga of one of the top superyachts owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire is getting very close to a culminating point, one that could be decisive for its fate.
Seeming to be unbothered by the very real risk of getting seized, the Nord superyacht has left the safety of the Russian port of Vladivostok a couple of weeks ago, continuing to communicate its trajectory and planned destinations. It was highly unusual, considering that most of the luxury yachts owned by sanctioned Russian moguls either went dark or are hiding in plain sight, in areas where they’re supposed to be safe from the risk of getting seized.
The rebellious yacht caused a stir when it arrived in Honk Kong, then caused another one even before actually arriving at its alleged net destination, Cape Town. Authorities in both places have reportedly refused to reinforce the U.S. sanctions against Alexey Mordashov, the alleged owner, who happens to be one of the top three richest moguls in Russia.
After conflicting public statements from the South Africa authorities, the superyacht amped up the suspense by suddenly going dark last week. The last time its communication systems were turned on, it was supposed to be en-route to South Africa, and expected to arrive there on November 9.
In order to dock there, it must submit a berthing request to the TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority) 72 hours before the estimated time of arrival. So far, this request wasn’t made, TimesLIVE reports.
Theoretically, there’s still time to do that, but nobody knows officially whether Nord is planning to arrive in Cape Town or if there’s been a change of plans.
As data from maritime tracking platforms shows, Nord still has its location transponders switched off, just two days before it’s supposed to arrive in South Africa. What is its next move and why? Nobody can say for sure, at this time.
Launched last year, and worth $500 million, the 464-foot (141.5 meters) Nord is one of the newest and most luxurious superyachts “hunted” by authorities following the international sanctions against Russian oligarchs.
