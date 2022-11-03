This Decade-Old Masterpiece Is Still One of the World’s Most Secretive Superyachts

There are certain superstars among the largest and most luxurious yachts of the world, and by that we mean those who are owned by celebrities or that have become iconic due to special design features. These are vessels that are well-known, inside and out. But at the opposite end you’ll find the mysterious superyachts, the ones that everyone is curious about, yet entirely inaccessible.
While celebrities in the music industry or in sports love to flaunt their luxury toys and fabulous vacations onboard opulent yachts, other super-wealthy owners maintain a very secretive lifestyle. For example, some of the Russian oligarchs that were targeted by sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine were largely unknown to the worldwide public, and so were their floating palaces. The same goes for various political figures in the Arab world, who typically don’t flaunt their ultra-expensive toys.
One of these toys is a massive superyacht that continues to be highly mysterious even after more than a decade since its launch. The awe-inspiring silhouette of the 408-foot (125 meters) Katara was recently spotted in Malta. With 18 opulent staterooms that can accommodate up to 34 guests, you could almost mistake it for an intimate-style cruise ship. Indeed, it was one of the largest superyachts in the world at its debut in 2010.
Built by the prestigious German shipyard Lurssen, both its exterior and interior bear the signature of two iconic designers, Espen Oeino and Alberto Pinto. Despite its enormous size, this majestic vessel can also reach 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), powered by twin MTU engines. To stay in great shape, it also underwent an extensive refit at Nobiskrub, in Germany, including a new paint job and several upgrades.
But what was once one of the top superyachts in the world is also one of the most secretive, to this day. Due to its name (Catara/Katara was the ancient name of the Qatar Peninsula) it’s believed that the owner is Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Tani, who was Emir of Qatar until 2013. One of the richest men in the world, it’s easy to see how he could also be the owner of one of the most spectacular luxury yachts. Perhaps, one day, the elusive Katara will also reveal its opulent interiors.
