Billionaire’s $150 Million Custom Superyacht Is No Longer Good Enough

The peak of luxury is not commissioning a custom superyacht for yourself and getting it years later for a reported price tag of $150 million. The peak of luxury is doing all this, and then selling the superyacht after just two seasons – so technically brand new.
One of the most spectacular and recent naval builds of the past few years has just made an appearance on the specialized market: Arrow, a custom, 75-meter (246-foot) Feadship vessel, has been listed with an asking price of €139.9 million, so roughly $148.9 million at the current exchange rate. It’s not just a beautiful, lavish superyacht “that caters to every indulgence and ensures an unforgettable experience for all guests on board,” but a very new build, having been delivered to the owner in 2020.

Reports say that the current owner of Arrow is Michael Platt, a British billionaire hedge fund manager who personally reached out to Feadship years ago, for what would become his first “boat.” He had very exact ideas about how it should be, so the team at the Dutch luxury shipyard duly accommodated him – as was to be expected.

With a naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, an exterior and interior design by Jonny Horsfield and his H2 Yacht Design – which marked the first collaboration between the two companies –, Arrow is both massive in size and very luxurious, yet able to retain a certain grace and elegance you won’t find in many vessels of this size. Interior volume is a generous 1,890 GT, with accommodation for twelve guests across six staterooms, and a crew of 19 to cater to all their needs and whims.

Arrow might not have gotten the same media attention in the past as similarly-sized and similarly-priced superyachts got, but it is an incredible achievement in its own right. It doesn’t immediately attract attention for its hull like a Russian oligarch-commissioned build from Oceanco, and its interiors aren’t eye-popping decadent. But it is beautiful, even if it’s been kept somewhat of a secret until now.

Its size and the kind of luxury amenities it offers only come second to hybrid propulsion and its outstanding performance, and are followed by the timeless, classic exterior with a very surprising, modern interior.

Amenities are what you’d call “standard” fare on a vessel this size. For example, there’s a gorgeous beach club with an equally gorgeous bar, various lounge areas, and a dive store for those not into sun-worshiping. There’s a professionally-equipped gym that rivals actual gyms on solid ground, and a wellness area with a sauna and massage room to soothe aching muscles after a workout. The sundeck features a gorgeous, mosaic-lined jacuzzi and a sky lounge with glass bulwarks that offers breathtaking, surrounding views. Then, there’s a large garage packed with a couple of matching tenders and a variety of water toys, to keep the fun going.

Two drop-down balconies expand available outdoor lounge space out onto the water, further blurring the lines between indoors and the exterior. The main salon is actually three rooms in one, including the main dining area, the main lounge, and a private cinema. You can’t head off on a cruise and not have the possibility to keep up with your fave shows, that much goes without saying.

The owner’s suite also lives up to industry expectations, sitting on its own private deck and offering ample space to include an office, his and hers walk-in wardrobes, and separate bathrooms.

The interior is surprisingly colorful, modern and elegant, with a glass elevator connecting all decks so you won’t have to exert yourself by taking the stairs. You have the occasional pop of color for contrast, either from the surprising choice of cladding the bar in shiny chrome or of adding artsy throw pillows on a couch.

And then you have the occasional lavish décor element that reminds you that this is, after all, a superyacht: a piece of genuine fur here, marble finishes and expansive glazing, and spectacular art integrated into the build. The ceiling over the beach club bar is a gorgeous example in that last sense, resembling a small water feature with three pebble-like ripples on the surface, deceiving the mind into assuming it’s the view from an upstairs, glass-bottomed pool.

Propulsion is hybrid, with twin MTU diesel engines and three Caterpillar C9.3 generators, so whoever is the next billionaire owner to get to enjoy Arrow, they will probably rest assured knowing it’s a very energy-efficient vessel. Arrow can reach top speeds of 17.5 knots (20 mph / 32.4 kph), and cruises at 13.5 knots (15.5 mph / 25 kph) for an estimated range of 7,278 nautical miles (8.375 miles / 13,479 km).

Arrow is scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach International Boat Show between March 23 and March 26, 2023, in the hopes of finding that next billionaire owner with a future $150 million-shaped hole in their pocket. For whatever reason, it no longer works for the current owner.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

