Classic Feadship Superyacht Finds New Owner After a $3.6 Million Refit

There are many Feadship motor yachts currently in operation, either brand-new or decades-old, but Gitana stands out for being an almost perfect pleasure craft. This 1997 yacht has the proven capabilities and solid build of a classic vessel, yet the fresh look and premium amenities of a younger model. At 26, the Gitana still has many more years of adventure ahead.
This classic Feadship turned out to be a great asset for its previous owners, who purchased it before the pandemic broke out and decided to isolate themselves onboard their new yacht. The Gitana became the perfect floating refuge during those uncertain times. It had been cruising all around the world for more than 20 years, showing off its unique silhouette designed by the acclaimed John Munford, and demonstrating its transatlantic capabilities.
Gitana’s decided to move on to a sailing yacht, and that’s it was decided that the classic Feadship would undergo an extensive refit. Although in great shape, and with a modern-looking design, the old yacht could still benefit from a structural and cosmetic refit. According to its captain, it was all in the details.
It’s important to note that the entire process was completed at Feadship’s own drydock facility in the Netherlands. This is where the Gitana got a new paint job, and all of its underwater surfaces were also sandblasted to bare steel before getting new protective layers of coating and paint. Next, the boat’s Caterpillar engines, thrusters, and generators were also refurbished.
It took more than half of year to accomplish all of that, but by May 2022, the classic Gitana was as good as new. The entire thing added up to more than €3,4 million ($3.6 million), more than what most people would pay for a brand-new yacht. But it’s a small price to pay, considering this boat’s age, its prestigious pedigree, and luxurious design.
As a result, the refitted classic yacht has successfully changed ownership, and will now start a new chapter in its long life. It took several months on the market, and a significant $1.5 million price drop at the end of last year, but it did eventually sell. And not for a small amount either – at the time of the sale, its price tag showed $14.4 million.
The new owner will get to enjoy the vibrant, Deco-Caribbean style created by Guido de Groot, reflected throughout the yacht’s generous onboard spaces. The 158-footer (48 meters) is big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests, and spoil them with modern amenities such as a jacuzzi, a gym, and Wi-Fi, while it smoothly cruises at 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph).
After completing its seven-month refit, the 1997 yacht has also successfully renewed its Lloyds 25-year classification, a tough review that confirmed its remarkable resilience, and readiness for new adventures.
