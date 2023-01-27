Abandoned Century-Old Yacht to Be Restored, Takes Its First Trip in Three Decades

This very old vessel is a local celebrity in Burnham, located north of the River Thames, but not for the right reasons. What was once a glamorous and technologically-advanced gentleman’s yacht had ended up being called by the local children “the fally-down boat”, in addition to other nicknames, such as “the Burnham Titanic,” hinting at its unfortunate destiny. But this will be history soon, as the venerable yachts gets ready for a new life.

7 photos