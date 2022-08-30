You Can Soon Watch the Famous Battleship Texas Travel to Galveston for Repairs

If watching one of the most famous ships in American history move really slowly towards a new destination sounds like fun, you’re in luck. The famous Battleship Texas is leaving San Jacinto tomorrow, headed towards Gulf Copper Galveston for repairs, and the entire trip will be livestreamed by the Battleship Texas Foundation.
The Dreadnought was a revolutionary type of battleship at the beginning of the 20th century, not only larger and faster than previous versions, but also boasting only large-caliber guns. USS Texas is officially the last surviving Dreadnought.
It’s also the only battleship today that has fought in both World War I and World War II. In 1914, when it was commissioned, the 27,000-ton New York class battleship was a pioneer that introduced innovations in gunnery and radar. Soon after the end of WWII, this impressive ship was placed out of commission and kept at San Jacinto, where it’s been ever since.
Tomorrow, August 31, Battleship Texas will leave for Gulf Copper Galveston. According to the Houston Chronicle, the historic ship doesn’t currently have any propulsion, and several tugboats will be accompanying it, pushing or pulling when it’s needed.
The foundation that’s in charge of the ship says that it will move very slowly, no more than 6 knots (6.9 mph/11 kph) in certain areas, and that the date was specifically chosen, based on the favorable tides and currents at both San Jacinto and Galveston, to ensure a safe trip.
After all, Battleship Texas had its share of trouble long after the war was over. According to the Houston Chronicle, it almost sank several times, including on its way to Galveston decades ago. Hopefully, everything will go according to plan this time. But its fate still hangs in the balance, because there’s no final decision yet regarding its future permanent location, which could be other than Galveston.
Until then, the historic ship’s voyage will be livestreamed tomorrow, on the Battleship Texas Foundation’s social media platforms.
