Former U.S. Navy Ship Turned Patrol Vessel for Conservation Missions Attacked by Pirates

You would think that vessels conducting benign missions meant to help the environment and our planet should be safe from any intentional harm. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Pirates have no moral limitations when it comes to the ships they try to attack. But the good part is that this particular vessel is a former U.S. Navy ship with safety equipment onboard and with a courageous crew.
Pete Bethune, a well-known New Zealand conservationist, told the New Zealand Herald that he recently almost became the victim of a pirate attack, while onboard Modoc, the base of operations for the Earthrace Conservation organization.
While on a conservation mission in South Africa, Bethune and his crew feared for their lives during one night when a small flotilla surrounded them. Initially, the crew member that was on guard that night thought that people onboard those vessels might be in need for help, because one of the boats was towing another.
But soon, some of those men were already climbing onto the side of Modoc, trying to get on board. Luckily, the warning shots and torchlight eventually scared them all away, including the ones who had almost made it onto the deck. According to Bethune, the attack seemed to have been carefully planned, as the six boats silently approached them, prepared with hooks that were attached to the side of the Modoc.
“Things would have gotten really ugly,” he said, if any of the pirates managed to climb all the way, because they were most likely carrying weapons as well. But the crew, including Appa the security dog, were vigilant enough to deter the attack before it went even further.
Modoc is a blue-water patrol vessel that can be self-sufficient, lasting for up to 30 days at sea with no assistance. It’s equipped with advanced marine electronics and thermal imaging systems, in addition to its large workshop, training room, and helipad. The 150-foot (45 meters) vessel was built for the U.S. Navy in 1944, and had a long and successful career within the Navy and the Coastguard, before being turned into a luxury cruise boat for tourists in Alaska, in the ‘90s.
Now, this venerable ship is supporting the wellbeing of natural habitats, through conservation missions all over the world. But it’s still a rugged military vessel at heart.
