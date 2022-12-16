First Feadship Superyacht to Feature Lightweight Aircraft Tech Sells for $25 Million

Jim Moran was not only a pioneer car dealer in the U.S., but also one of the greatest serial yacht owners, having owned about 200 boats together with wife Jan, throughout the decades. A pioneer itself, the Gallant Lady is Moran’s final yachting project and passion, recently passing in new hands after a short stay on the market.
The Gallant Lady isn’t exactly young, but most of the new-comers on the luxury yacht market would have a thing or two to learn from it. When it came to life, back in 2007, the 168-footer (51 meters) became the first superyacht from the world-famous Feadship builder to boast aircraft technology. The purpose was to make it as lightweight as possible, while still rugged and durable.
It would be the final project of Jim Moran, who only got to enjoy it for a short while, because he passed away soon after the Gallant Lady hit the waves. As an experienced and knowledgeable yacht owner, Moran actively helped design the oval-shaped machine that is now considered a masterpiece.
The racked bow that slants straight from the water to the deck, without a curve, makes more room for amenities, while the vertical windows were unusual at the time, and gave the pleasure craft a distinctive look. Inside, an abundant variety of precious woods and stones, together with details such as silk panels and custom carpets, were used to create a classic style that is still impressive today.
Fitted with twin Caterpillar engines and Quantum Marine zero-speed stabilizers, the Gallant Lady majestically cruises at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph). It also boasts a bio-reactive sewage treatment plant, and other green features, following a recent refit worth $6.9 million.
It’s no surprise, therefore, that this unique Feadship got snatched off the market in record time, despite the steep $25 million asking price. It may be in new hands, but it will always be a tribute to the memory of its inspiring original owner.
It would be the final project of Jim Moran, who only got to enjoy it for a short while, because he passed away soon after the Gallant Lady hit the waves. As an experienced and knowledgeable yacht owner, Moran actively helped design the oval-shaped machine that is now considered a masterpiece.
The racked bow that slants straight from the water to the deck, without a curve, makes more room for amenities, while the vertical windows were unusual at the time, and gave the pleasure craft a distinctive look. Inside, an abundant variety of precious woods and stones, together with details such as silk panels and custom carpets, were used to create a classic style that is still impressive today.
Fitted with twin Caterpillar engines and Quantum Marine zero-speed stabilizers, the Gallant Lady majestically cruises at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph). It also boasts a bio-reactive sewage treatment plant, and other green features, following a recent refit worth $6.9 million.
It’s no surprise, therefore, that this unique Feadship got snatched off the market in record time, despite the steep $25 million asking price. It may be in new hands, but it will always be a tribute to the memory of its inspiring original owner.