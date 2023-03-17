The $74.5 Million Polar Star Is Meant for Personal Trips to the Poles in Pure Luxury

Voyages to some of the most remote and challenging locations on Earth are not only more accessible than ever, but also much more comfortable. For those who can ditch cruise ships in favor of a private superyacht, they’re downright luxurious. Polar Star is here to show that even a dreamy, elegant yacht can be as powerful as a rugged explorer.
Lurssen has successfully dabbled into zero-emission cruising, through the use of innovative propulsion technology, but for the Polar Star (originally named Northern Star) it stayed within conventional yachting limits. Yet, this doesn’t make the 214-foot (65 meters) model from 2005 any less impressive, particularly since it’s one of the creations of the acclaimed Espen Oeino.
The main thing that sets Polar Star apart from similar pleasure craft is its ability to venture further, and to withstand the challenges of much colder climates. Typical superyachts that aren’t explorers are only designed to reach the usual cruising destinations that are popular with the rich crowd, like the Mediterranean.
As its name suggests, this Lurssen yacht is ready to visit even the poles, and generally handle colder weather conditions. In addition to a transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km) and powerful Caterpillar engines that can hit more than 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), the Polar Star also sports an ICE-class hull.
The Polar Star no longer looks exactly as it did 18 years ago when it was launched. As it usually happens, it underwent an extensive, nine-month refit at one point (2016/2017) that mainly refreshed its interiors.
The original Northern Star had been styled by Pauline Nunns, boasting a country-house-inspired, rustic atmosphere. Trends have certainly changed since then, so the Lurssen yacht also got a more modern vibe, much-needed after a decade. Minimalism and understated luxury are the keywords for Polar Star’s new style, created by FM Architettura. White abounds, and the precious woods and marble are beautifully highlighted by the flow of natural light through the multitude of large windows.
The sun deck is the perfect place when the weather is right. Picture a huge sunbed area in the middle, with a glass bar and a built-in electric BBQ nearby. Retractable sunroofs slide in and out, to create the perfect atmosphere. In the mood for a movie? No problem – an outdoor cinema screen, with a projector and a surround sounds system, is also available on the sun deck.
The main attraction on the aft bridge deck is the fabulous, six-person jacuzzi, flanked by cozy sun pads and protected by awnings. It just doesn’t get more extravagant than relaxing in the jacuzzi on your way to the Arctic.
Another distinctive feature of the Polar Star is that all of the guest rooms are located on the main deck. This means that all of the 12 guests who could be accommodated onboard get to enjoy plenty of natural light for their staterooms. The master suite does come with some extra perks, including access to the owner’s private deck area.
It’s also large enough to include a private office (dominated by a massive, leather-inlaid desk) and a separate lounge, with a decorative fireplace and a smart TV, for those times when you want to relax in privacy.
explore further, you’ll also discover several cozy nooks for a more intimate atmosphere, perfect for drinks and playing cards.
The main salon (on the main deck) sits next to another large, glamorous bar. From here, you can easily access the spa or massage room, another onboard indulgence.
The lower aft deck (accessed via a staircase) offers yet another spot for both socializing and relaxation. This is the best spot for those who would like to be as close to the water as possible. From this area, stairs lead down to the bathing platform, for swimming and trying out the yacht’s cool water toy selection. A sauna and a shower are available nearby, at the beach club.
But material luxury has a price. In this case, we’re talking more than $74 million. That is, if someone is ready to become the Polar Star’s new owner because the German beauty is now up for grabs. Prior to that, it had been available for charter, for “only” $380,000 per week. After finding a new owner, the dreamy Polar Star might be shared with charter customers once again.
The main thing that sets Polar Star apart from similar pleasure craft is its ability to venture further, and to withstand the challenges of much colder climates. Typical superyachts that aren’t explorers are only designed to reach the usual cruising destinations that are popular with the rich crowd, like the Mediterranean.
As its name suggests, this Lurssen yacht is ready to visit even the poles, and generally handle colder weather conditions. In addition to a transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km) and powerful Caterpillar engines that can hit more than 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), the Polar Star also sports an ICE-class hull.
The Polar Star no longer looks exactly as it did 18 years ago when it was launched. As it usually happens, it underwent an extensive, nine-month refit at one point (2016/2017) that mainly refreshed its interiors.
The original Northern Star had been styled by Pauline Nunns, boasting a country-house-inspired, rustic atmosphere. Trends have certainly changed since then, so the Lurssen yacht also got a more modern vibe, much-needed after a decade. Minimalism and understated luxury are the keywords for Polar Star’s new style, created by FM Architettura. White abounds, and the precious woods and marble are beautifully highlighted by the flow of natural light through the multitude of large windows.
The sun deck is the perfect place when the weather is right. Picture a huge sunbed area in the middle, with a glass bar and a built-in electric BBQ nearby. Retractable sunroofs slide in and out, to create the perfect atmosphere. In the mood for a movie? No problem – an outdoor cinema screen, with a projector and a surround sounds system, is also available on the sun deck.
The main attraction on the aft bridge deck is the fabulous, six-person jacuzzi, flanked by cozy sun pads and protected by awnings. It just doesn’t get more extravagant than relaxing in the jacuzzi on your way to the Arctic.
Another distinctive feature of the Polar Star is that all of the guest rooms are located on the main deck. This means that all of the 12 guests who could be accommodated onboard get to enjoy plenty of natural light for their staterooms. The master suite does come with some extra perks, including access to the owner’s private deck area.
It’s also large enough to include a private office (dominated by a massive, leather-inlaid desk) and a separate lounge, with a decorative fireplace and a smart TV, for those times when you want to relax in privacy.
explore further, you’ll also discover several cozy nooks for a more intimate atmosphere, perfect for drinks and playing cards.
The main salon (on the main deck) sits next to another large, glamorous bar. From here, you can easily access the spa or massage room, another onboard indulgence.
The lower aft deck (accessed via a staircase) offers yet another spot for both socializing and relaxation. This is the best spot for those who would like to be as close to the water as possible. From this area, stairs lead down to the bathing platform, for swimming and trying out the yacht’s cool water toy selection. A sauna and a shower are available nearby, at the beach club.
But material luxury has a price. In this case, we’re talking more than $74 million. That is, if someone is ready to become the Polar Star’s new owner because the German beauty is now up for grabs. Prior to that, it had been available for charter, for “only” $380,000 per week. After finding a new owner, the dreamy Polar Star might be shared with charter customers once again.