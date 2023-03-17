Cybertrucked Range Rover Evoque Is This Week's Guilty Pleasure, I Dare You Not to Like It

I don’t like the Cybertruck. Not mechanically, as that way I find it to be simply extraordinary (at least judging by its specs, because there is none in the wild for us to test, yet), but as far as design goes. And even if some of you most likely don’t agree with me, you all know what I’m talking about: the Cybertruck is weird.
So weird, in fact, that it ignited the imagination of the people now dreaming of owning one. It also inspired those talented enough to manipulate car bodies in the virtual realm into borrowing Cybertruck’s angular lines and slapping them onto otherwise normal, at times beautiful vehicles.
The Tesla electric pickup was shown in late 2019, and in the months that followed we were simply drowned in Cybertruck-related renderings. As it became obvious Tesla is going to pull another Musk-ism with this one, and an actual production version won’t arrive anytime soon, interest in it died out a bit.
A bit, but not completely, as even today, four years later, there are still some out there wondering how some of the world’s most appealing vehicles would look like if they’d been drawn with Cybertruck styling cues in mind.
One of the groups still doing that is called Leasing Options, is based in the UK, and released the latest batch of such renderings at the end of January. The list comprises five models, and we’ve gone through four of them (MINI, Jaguar F-Type, Volkswagen Beetle, and yes, even the Bugatti Veyron) over the past few weeks.
Today we’re wrapping up this latest batch of Cybertrucked vehicles with the Range Rover Evoque. You know, that luxury compact SUV that took the world by storm when it surfaced in 2011, and is still alive and kicking today.
Now, Land Rover is a brand known for making large vehicles, many of them almost squarish in overall design, but somewhat softened by the carefully crafted edges on their bodies (like is the case with the Defender, for instance). The Evoque is no exception, and it’s probably because of this that a much sharper interpretation of it doesn’t look half bad (I dare you not to like it).
You can see what the Leasing Options renderer did to the SUV in the photo above. Unlike what happened with the MINI or the Beetle, for instance, the clearly defined bodywork now featured on the Evoque does not come as such a radical departure from stock, but more of an adaptation.
Perhaps with the exception of the arches over the wheels, which are no longer arches, but a sort of bottomless squares, everything else fits in quite nicely, and even has me thinking such a design should be looked at more carefully over at Land Rover. At least as some sort of guilty pleasure that could spawn a concept vehicle or something. You know, just to see how people react...
